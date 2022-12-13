Hernando attorney Matthew Barton announced his decision to run for DeSoto County District Attorney at a press conference on Tuesday.
Barton, a criminal defense attorney with Little & Barton PLLC, said he plans to crack down on crime and become the first republican to hold the office.
He pointed to his wife Megan and four year old daughter Eleanor as a large part of the reason he is running for DA.
“We’re doing this for Eleanor and for my family,” Barton said. “We want to raise Eleanor in the best community possible. We want to raise her in a place where she can always feel safe and if she decides to stick around, it’ll be a good place for her to raise her own family, too. We can’t do that if we don’t protect what’s ours.”
Barton’s campaign slogan is “TOUGH. CONSERVATIVE.” and said he plans to stay true to that if he wins the District Attorney position.
“I believe we need to have conservative values represented at every level of the local government,” Barton said. “We can’t rely on Washington and the federal government to protect our communities from progressive policies that are destroying our country. We have to do that right here at home.”
Barton said he believes that DeSoto County needs a District Attorney with strong conservative values.
“We deserve to have conservative values represented at the District Attorney’s office because in DeSoto County we care about the Second Amendment, we care about the right to life, we acknowledge that our country’s border crisis is affecting small towns everywhere including right here with the devastating increase of killer drugs.”
If elected, Barton would be the first republican to hold the office of District Attorney.
“We’ve never had a true republican hold this office,” Barton said. “I’m going to fix that in 2023. As District Attorney, I will protect the good law abiding citizens of Mississippi and we will protect these communities so that we can attract good families and good jobs instead of letting criminals run those people off.
In order to create maximum efficiency, Barton said he wants to run the District Attorney’s office similarly to the way he runs his own law firm.
“We’ve seen what’s happened to cities north of here, and we’re not going to let that happen to us,” Barton said. “I want our District Attorney’s office to run more like a business. I want it to be more efficient. If we implement my systems and practices and run this the way I run my law firm, we will be able to increase efficiency to the point where we will be capable of prosecuting 2,600 more cases every year with the same staff size and same budget. I can do all of that without asking for more of your money.”
One of the first things Barton said he would like to do if he is elected is to crack down on DUIs in DeSoto County.
“I have a plan to rewrite some outdated and convoluted DUI laws,” Barton said. “Right now there are loopholes that are helping offenders benefit every year and not be held accountable. Currently, it is the practice in DeSoto County that if a misdemeanor DUI is attached to a felony charge, they move forward with the felony and do nothing with the DUI. That is not tough, that is not conservative and that is not safe.”
Barton said part of his decision to run came from conversations with law enforcement agents that believe DeSoto County needs change.
“I’ve talked to my friends in law enforcement that I’ve made through prosecuting in almost every court in this county, and a lot of them tell me that we can do better,” Barton said. “If I’m hearing that from our friends in law enforcement then I’m going to offer them something better.”
Barton said he would like to offer more support for law enforcement by providing phone numbers they can call if they need support.
“Our law enforcement officers are under attack all over our country,” Barton said. “We’re not going to let that happen in DeSoto County. When I’m District Attorney, every single police officer and detective will have two phone numbers they can call at any time so that if they need support, they will get it. If they have questions on how to handle a case, we will give them answers. If they need someone to show up to a scene, we will be there. They depend on us to support them just like we depend on them to keep us safe.”
Barton also plans to address the issue of Memphis crime trickling down into DeSoto County.
“We have a border problem in our country, but we have a different kind of border problem here in DeSoto County and that’s Memphis crime,” Barton said. “It’s a problem for Memphis, but it doesn’t need to be a problem for us. I’m going to build a legal wall on our Memphis border.”
Barton said his decision to run rests on his love for DeSoto County and plans to make it a better place.
“I’m running for District Attorney because I want our children and our grandchildren to have the same opportunities we have,” Barton said. “This is the most charming and wonderful place to live in Mississippi and I want to keep it that way.”
Robert Morris III, who was appointed District Attorney by Gov. Tate Reeves following the death of John Champion, who died in September, has already announced he will run for a full term as DA. The 17th Circuit Court District includes DeSoto, Panola, Tallahatchie, Tate and Yalobusha counties.
