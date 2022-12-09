Jane Massie was working on her master’s degree and was planning to teach dental hygiene at The University of Tennessee Health Science Center College of Dentistry when the COVID 19 pandemic hit.
But after working in the field for 33 years, Massie was starting to experience burn out and decided it was time for a career change.
“I went back and I worked one day,” Massie said. “The next day, I turned in my resignation. After we went back I was like uh uh. It robbed me of any joy that was left. It was gone. I was just at the end of that career. I knew that I have more to offer.”
Massie decided to shift gears and get into real estate. She obtained her license in August 2020 and two months later had back-to-back sales. Her first year as a Realtor she had $9 million in sales. This year, she had over $12 million in sales.
The Northwest Mississippi Realtors (NWMR) recently awarded Massie their annual Realtor of the Year Award. The award is given each year to a member who goes above and beyond in the business.
“It’s very exciting, but it is also very humbling,” Massie said. “Being new in the field, I had goals that I worked toward, but that wasn’t one of them. I was just trying to be active in the board and participate in activities in the community and serve on committees. I think my sales show that I am working my business.”
Massie has served on the Realtors Political Action Committee, Engagement, and Community Outreach committees, and graduated from NWMR 2021 Leadership class.
In addition to her involvement with the association, Massie was number 13 in the Top 120 of Crye-Leike Top Producers. She was also named a Rising Star in 2022 by Real Producers Magazine.
Massie entered the business at a volatile time in the housing market. Homes were being listed and getting multiple offers the minute they hit the market - often with offers that were tens of thousands of dollars over the asking price.
“When I started, there was a short supply and a huge demand,” Massie said. “I think at one time I was working with 50 different buyers. It was insane. I literally probably lost 20 pounds. I didn’t have time to eat during the day. I was running to showing after showing after showing. I’d get up at 5 a.m. and work on paperwork and then start showings at 8 a.m. in the morning and I may still be showing at 8 p.m. at night. It would be dark and we’d be looking at houses.”
But compared to being a dental hygienist, Massie said selling homes is a lot of fun. No two days are ever the same.
“It’s a lot better than saying ‘you have no cavities,’” Massie said. ‘As a hygienist, I had to do the same thing every day. I went to the same office and the same room and did the same thing every day. In real estate, I can literally plan my whole day out, but I never know how my day is going to play out.”
She still remembers the first home she ever sold.
“It was a house down in Batesville,” Massie said. “It was a couple who was moving here from out of state. I think it sold for $201,000. I closed on December 29 and then on the following day I closed on my second house, which was for another couple who was moving in from out of state.”
Massie said she feels blessed to be working at a job that she loves. The best part of being a Realtor for her, she says, is helping people buy their dream home.
“I have always been service oriented,” Massie said. “I have always enjoyed helping people. For most people, buying a home is the biggest financial decision they will ever make. Watching a home buyer- especially the first time I talk to them when they didn’t even know if they were ever going to be able to afford a home and had no clue how to do it - taking them through the process and introducing them to the team that is going to get them into a home, it is very satisfying. To see them own a new home, it give you chill bumps.”
Massie said she feels like she has some big shoes to fill. She takes being Realtor of the Year very seriously because it means that she is out there not only representing herself, but all of the other Realtors who work in Northwest Mississippi.
“It probably has elevated my game, and I don’t mean sales,” Massie said. “I don’t feel like I have to sell $12 million every year. I just need to continue to work on the relationships, whether it is with clients, or other Realtors, or lenders. They gave me a pin that says Realtor of the Year. I am going to look at it and remind myself that I represent all of the other Realtors and to stay humble.”
Northwest Mississippi Realtors is one of the largest trade organizations in the state representing over 1,400 members in all aspects of the real estate profession.
