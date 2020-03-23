(March 23 update) The Mississippi Department of Health (MSDH) has announced the discovery of more positive coronavirus cases in the state, now at 249. Five more positive cases were reported in DeSoto County for a current total of 23. Hinds County is where the most cases have been reported at 24. There has been one death reported in Mississippi that is virus related.
An update on numbers and COVID-19 information from the state is found here.
DeSoto County EMS today posted a list of facilities in the county that will test on a limited basis. Please contact the facility before arrival as testing requirements vary by facility. For the list of testing facilities, CLICK HERE.
GOVERNMENTS: Southaven and Olive Branch city governments moved to declare civil emergencies in special called emergency meetings Sunday afternoon. The ordinances restrict large gatherings and curtail inside restaurant, bar, gym, and other activities.
DeSoto County supervisors Sunday also met to pass a resolution urging its residents to practice "stay at home" measures and strongly urged similar practices about doing business and refraining from gatherings of more than 10 people.
CLICK HERE to read details on Sunday's meetings in Southaven, Olive Branch, and DeSoto County government.
Be sure to also check each city's official website and the official DeSoto County website for update information.
The Hernando Board of Aldermen Monday afternoon approved an ordinance declaring a civil emergency in the city, similar to action taken in Southaven and Olive Branch this past weekend. Look for a separate story on our website detailing what the has enacted.
Horn Lake aldermen have also passed a civil emergency declaration in a special meeting that city's board held on Monday.
A story detailing Monday's actions is found on our website. CLICK HERE to read the story.
HOSPITALS: Both Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto and Methodist Olive Branch Hospital have announced new visitor guidelines that limit the number of visitors allowed at the facility. A separate story on that is found on our website.
THE DESOTO COUNTY MUSEUM announced it would temporarily suspend its operating hours until such time when public health officials decide that public spaces such as the museum can safely open their doors to the public.
SCHOOL UPDATE: Gov. Tate Reeves Thursday, March 19 announced that all Mississippi schools are to be closed until April 17. A story on our website details how DeSoto County Schools (DCS) responded by approving continued paid administrative leave while employees remain on call until schools reopen.
The Mississippi High School Activities Association followed by its announcement the sports and extracurricular activities would also be suspended until April 17.
DCS offers all children up to age 18 a free "Grab and Go" meal Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays for the time being at these locations: Horn Lake Intermediate, Southaven Intermediate, and Chickasaw Elementary in Olive Branch. Lake Cormorant Elementary, Hernando Hills Elementary, and DeSoto Central Elementary are being added to the list, beginning Monday, March 23. Hours are 10 a.m.-12 noon each day. One meal will be offered on Mondays and two meals will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays at each location.
Northpoint Christian School Friday provided updated information on its status and of the first week of remote learning, which can be found on our website.
Northpoint Christian School website
BUSINESS: A Facebook page detailing support for and information regarding the DeSoto County business community has been established. Go to DeSoto County Commerce COVID-19 on Facebook to find the page or CLICK HERE.
ALL Mississippi small businesses that have been severely impacted by COVID-19 are now eligible for SBA economic disaster aid. Learn how to apply. CLICK HERE
The Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) reported that Mississippi workers who are not able to work due to COVID-19 will be eligible to file for unemployment benefits. These temporary measures will help relieve the financial hardship of temporary layoffs by making unemployment benefits available to individuals whose employment has been impacted by COVID-19. This helps not only individuals but also employers by helping them retain their workforce and stabilizing local economies. CLICK HERE for more details.
SOUTHAVEN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE has canceled all of its events until the end of April. The only exception is a blood drive scheduled for March 26.
Southaven Chamber of Commerce website
HORN LAKE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE canceled its March Java Junction networking event. It was scheduled for March 25.
Horn Lake Chamber of Commerce website
OLIVE BRANCH CHAMBER OF COMMERCE has postponed its Miss Olive Branch Scholarship Pageant until May 2. The new deadline for having the required items turned in is now April 24 for contestants.
Olive Branch Chamber of Commerce website
Hernando Main Street Chamber of Commerce website
DeSoto County Economic Development Council website
NORTHCENTRAL ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE has closed its lobby to visitors until further notice. Members were notified via social media and signs have been placed at the office’s front doors and cashier window. The drive-through remains open between 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday for member bill payments. Northcentral is also suspending the disconnection of services to members for non-payment until further notice.
Northcentral Electric Cooperative website
FIRST REGIONAL LIBRARY: All libraries have been closed until further notice.
First Regional Library System website
TAX DAY MOVED: The Internal Revenue Service on March 21 moved the Tax Day deadline from April 15 to July 15 to file personal income taxes. CLICK HERE for details.
The Mississippi Department of Revenue, as of Monday, March 23, had not moved its Tax Day deadline. It remains at April 15 at this time. CLICK HERE for information on that.