(March 20 update) The Mississippi Department of Health has announced the discovery of 30 more positive coronavirus cases in the state, now at 80. Four of the positive cases are in DeSoto County.
MSDH also reported the first death from the disease on Thursday, a man from Hancock County who have underlying health conditions.
An update on numbers and COVID-19 information from the state is found here
GOVERNMENTS: A separate story on our website detailed what communities in DeSoto County are doing and another details discussion about the county's response. Be sure to also check each city's official website and the official DeSoto County website for update information.
Southaven has announced new procedures for in-person business with the city. Mayor Darren Musselwhite detailed them on his city blog post
HOSPITALS: Both Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto and Methodist Olive Branch Hospital have announced new visitor guidelines that limit the number of visitors allowed at the facility. A separate story on that is found on our website.
THE DESOTO COUNTY MUSEUM announced it would temporarily suspend its operating hours until such time when public health officials decide that public spaces such as the museum can safely open their doors to the public.
SCHOOL UPDATE: Gov. Tate Reeves Thursday, March 19 announced that all Mississippi schools are to be closed until April 17. A story on our website details how DeSoto County Schools responded by approving continued paid administrative leave while employees remain on call until schools reopen.
DCS also offers all children up to age 18 a free "Grab and Go" meal each day for the time being at three school locations: Horn Lake Intermediate, Southaven Intermediate, and Chickasaw Elementary in Olive Branch. Distribution will be Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-12 noon. Walls Elementary, Hernando Hills Elementary, and DeSoto Central Elementary are being added to the list, beginning Monday.
All meals are given to youngsters in person only. Adults may also purchase a meal for $3.
Northpoint Christian School Friday provided updated information on its status and of the first week of remote learning, which can be found on our website
BUSINESS: A Facebook page detailing support for and information regarding the DeSoto County business community has been established. Go to DeSoto County Commerce COVID-19 on Facebook to find the page or CLICK HERE.
SOUTHAVEN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE has canceled all of its events, including its Flapjack Giveback fundraiser until the end of April. The only exception is a blood drive scheduled for March 26.
HORN LAKE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE canceled its March Java Junction networking event. It was scheduled for March 25.
OLIVE BRANCH CHAMBER OF COMMERCE has postponed its Miss Olive Branch Scholarship Pageant until May 2. The new deadline for having the required items turned in is now April 24 for contestants.
DESOTO COUNTY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL and Leadership DeSoto postponed its LevelUp Conference, scheduled for Monday, March 23. The DeSoto EDC personnel are working from home during the outbreak.
NORTHCENTRAL ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE has closed its lobby to visitors until further notice. Members were notified via social media and signs have been placed at the office’s front doors and cashier window. The drive-through remains open between 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday for member bill payments. Northcentral is also suspending the disconnection of services to members for non-payment until further notice.
FIRST REGIONAL LIBRARY: All libraries have been closed until further notice.