(March 26 update) The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) late Thursday morning announced the sixth death in the state from coronavirus.
The case was a Rankin County male age 80-85 with underlying conditions. He died while hospitalized.
Also among the victims is a woman from Tunica County, aged 75-80, who died in a long-term care facility.
The four other fatalities have occurred in Wilkinson, Hancock, Holmes, and Webster counties.
The state has a total of 485 cases of coronavirus as of 10 a.m., an increase of 108 new cases. The number includes a total of 49 cases reported from DeSoto County, the Mississippi county with the most number of cases reported. Hinds County reports 43 coronavirus cases.
DeSoto County EMS posted a list of facilities in the county that will test on a limited basis. Please contact the facility before arrival as testing requirements vary by facility.
GOVERNMENTS: Southaven and Olive Branch city governments moved to declare civil emergencies in special called emergency meetings Sunday afternoon. The ordinances restrict large gatherings and curtail inside restaurant, bar, gym, and other activities.
DeSoto County supervisors Sunday also met to pass a resolution urging its residents to practice "stay at home" measures and strongly urged similar practices about doing business and refraining from gatherings of more than 10 people.
Details on Sunday's meetings were passed in Southaven, Olive Branch, and DeSoto County government.
Mayors of Olive Branch and Southaven Monday issued a joint proclamation adding more details on their specific ordinance directives passed on Sunday.
Be sure to also check each city's official website and the official DeSoto County website for updated information.
Hernando and Horn Lake aldermen Monday approved ordinances that also declared civil emergencies in their communities. The ordinances reflected similar action taken in Olive Branch and Southaven on Sunday.
Both boards called special meetings for Tuesday afternoon to make amendments to their ordinances. The Horn Lake resolution adds carry out and take out food service to the list of allowable activities and adds restrictions of 10 people or less in a restaurant, including employees/employers.
The Hernando resolution allows restaurants to accept customers entering for carry out orders only and again must adhere to CDC social distancing guidelines.
Hernando aldermen also passed an ordinance that would provide for a fine and/or jail time for violations of the civil emergency resolution.
DeSoto County Tax Assessor Jeff Fitch announced the state has moved the deadline for filing homestead tax exemptions from April 1 to May 1.
HOSPITALS: Both Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto and Methodist Olive Branch Hospital have announced new visitor guidelines that limit the number of visitors allowed at the facility. A separate story on that is found on our website.
THE DESOTO COUNTY MUSEUM announced it would temporarily suspend its operating hours until such time when public health officials decide that public spaces such as the museum can safely open their doors to the public.
SCHOOL UPDATE: Gov. Tate Reeves Thursday, March 19 announced that all Mississippi schools are to be closed until April 17. A story on our website details how DeSoto County Schools (DCS) responded by approving continued paid administrative leave while employees remain on call until schools reopen.
The Mississippi High School Activities Association followed by its announcement the sports and extracurricular activities would also be suspended until April 17.
DCS offers all children up to age 18 a free "Grab and Go" meal Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays for the time being at these locations: Horn Lake Intermediate, Southaven Intermediate, and Chickasaw Elementary in Olive Branch. Lake Cormorant Elementary, Hernando Hills Elementary, and DeSoto Central Elementary were added to the list of locations on Monday, March 23. Hours are 10 a.m.-12 noon each day. One meal will be offered on Mondays and two meals will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays at each location.
In collaboration with the DCS Grab and Go program, The Church United, a group of local churches, will offer free meal boxes on Monday and Friday evenings, from 5-7 p.m. each day. The meal boxes will be distributed at Crosspointe Church, 6400 Blocker Street in Olive Branch; Hunger2Hope, 9105 Highway 51 N. in Southaven; and the DeSoto County Dream Center, 6935 Windchase Drive in Horn Lake. A photo ID is required and each site is accepting donated food for the program. Only one box per week per household will be distributed.
Northpoint Christian School Wednesday morning announced it will continue with remote learning and will remain closed through at least April 3, according to Head of School Jim Ferguson. He said his plan is to make a decision by Wednesday of each week about the school's status for the week ahead.
BUSINESS: A Facebook page detailing support for and information regarding the DeSoto County business community has been established. Go to DeSoto County Commerce COVID-19 on Facebook to find the page or CLICK HERE.
ALL Mississippi small businesses that have been severely impacted by COVID-19 are now eligible for SBA economic disaster aid.
The Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) reported that Mississippi workers who are not able to work due to COVID-19 will be eligible to file for unemployment benefits. These temporary measures will help relieve the financial hardship of temporary layoffs by making unemployment benefits available to individuals whose employment has been impacted by COVID-19. This helps not only individuals but also employers by helping them retain their workforce and stabilizing local economies.
SOUTHAVEN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE has canceled all of its events until the end of April. The only exception is a blood drive scheduled for March 26.
HORN LAKE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE canceled its March Java Junction networking event. It was scheduled for March 25.
OLIVE BRANCH CHAMBER OF COMMERCE has postponed its Miss Olive Branch Scholarship Pageant until May 2. The new deadline for having the required items turned in is now April 24 for contestants.
NORTHCENTRAL ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE has closed its lobby to visitors until further notice. Members were notified via social media and signs have been placed at the office’s front doors and cashier window. The drive-through remains open between 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday for member bill payments. Northcentral is also suspending the disconnection of services to members for non-payment until further notice.
FIRST REGIONAL LIBRARY: All libraries have been closed until further notice.
The Internal Revenue Service on March 21 moved the Tax Day deadline from April 15 to July 15 to file personal income taxes.
The Mississippi Department of Revenue Tuesday evening, March 23, announced that the state income tax deadline had been moved to May 15.