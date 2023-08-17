A DeSoto County man was sentenced to 42 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of attempting to murder his wife.
According to District Attorney Bob Morris, a jury on Thursday returned a guilty verdict against Robert D. Phinzee for conspiracy and attempted murder. The charges stemmed from a February 2020 domestic violence assault which resulted in Phinzee choking and then shooting his wife, Jasmine Hoskins..
Phinzee told Fox 13 that his wife had signed divorce papers but that he went to the Olive Branch home to see if they could make the relationship work. He claimed that his wife went and got a gun and that there was a struggle which resulted in the gun going off, leaving her shot.
He told the reporter that he went to get a phone but that his wife was gone when he came back. He then put the children in his car and went to look for her.
Phinzee was placed in handuffs while at the TV station and placed under arrest.
DeSoto County Circuit Judge Celeste Wilson sentenced Phinzee to 42 years in the state penitentiary, the majority of that sentence will be a day for day sentence with no early release.
The trial, which began on August 14, 2023, was conducted by Assistant District Attorney Angie Huck.
Morris noted that this was the 19th trial to verdict in DeSoto County this year, which surpasses the number of trials to verdict in all of 2022, with four and a half months still remaining in the year.
“It is the hope of this office that this conviction again reaffirms the message that DeSoto County will not tolerate violent criminals nor violent crime. Citizens need to know that this office continues to work hard to make sure they are safe from violent criminals. The District Attorney’s Office is very proud of the work done by Ms. Huck in obtaining this conviction.”
