A Horn Lake man is in the DeSoto County Adult Detention Center in Hernando on charges of aggravated assault after an argument at a Southaven Walmart turned into a road rage incident with one person being stabbed.
Mario Rabara, age 37 of Horn Lake was taken to the jail Friday evening and is being held there without bond. A June 5 court date in the case has been set in Southaven Circuit Court.
Southaven police reported Saturday morning that officers were called to Goodman Road near I-55 about 8 p.m. Friday to respond to a stabbing incident.
The victim, who has not been identified, was attended to at the scene and then transported to Regional One in Memphis. That person was listed in stable condition late Saturday morning, according to police.
During the investigation of the incident, officers learned that there were two people involved in an argument at the Walmart and eventually left in separate vehicles.
That argument then became a disturbance, according to police, at the nearby traffic light. It was at that time the victim was stabbed in the stomach. He was also cut on the arms.
The other person involved then left the area, heading west on Goodman Road into Horn Lake.
A description of the assailant by the victim and several witnesses, along with a license tag number, led Southaven police to issue a “Be on the Lookout,” or BOLO alert for the suspect’s vehicle.
The vehicle was later found, stopped and the suspect was arrested. Police discovered during the investigation the suspect and victim both knew each other and had previous contact before the Friday evening incident.
Rabara was booked into the DeSoto County jail shortly before midnight Friday night.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
(0) comments
