A Southaven man has died as a result of injuries suffered in a two-vehicle accident in the city Wednesday evening.
DeSoto County Coroner Josh Pounders Thursday morning identified the victim as 33-year-old Shane Hickman of Southaven. Hickman was pronounced dead on arrival at Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto, where he was taken after the collision about 6:15 p.m.
Southaven Police reported that the collision took place at the intersection of Church Road West and W.E. Ross Parkway and involved two vehicles and a motorcycle.
Hickman was operating the motorcycle that reportedly collided with a van.
Police said there are no criminal charges that have been filed in connection with the accident, which remains under investigation with the department.