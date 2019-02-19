One man is dead and an off-duty Memphis Police officer was stabbed as the result of what started as a road rage incident in Horn Lake Tuesday evening. It ended in an altercation at a Walgreen’s parking lot that resulted in stab wounds and a shooting fatality.
DeSoto County Coroner Josh Pounders later Tuesday evening identified the victim as Athens Christopher Trey Mahrt, age 28 of Horn Lake. Pounders said Mahrt was dead at the scene, the victim of several gunshot wounds to the chest.
His body is being taken to the State Crime Lab for an autopsy as part of the investigation.
Information provided by the Horn Lake Police Department stated the incident began as a road rage incident between two drivers in the area of Goodman and Hurt roads and continued when the vehicles entered the Walgreen’s parking lot at 4028 Goodman Road West and Horn Lake Road.
That is when one of the drivers got out of his vehicle and approached the Redbox movie rental unit next to the building’s wall.
The second driver confronted the man about the road rage incident. That person suddenly stabbed the man standing at the Redbox, wounding him with the knife that was used.
The stabbing victim then pulled a gun and fired, striking the knife wielder in the chest and killing him.
Listed in critical condition, the stabbing victim is being treated at Regional One Health in Memphis.
Police confirmed the stabbing victim who fired at Mahrt was an off-duty Memphis police officer.
There are no outstanding suspects as of late Tuesday night, according to police information.
Bob Bakken is Staff Writer for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.