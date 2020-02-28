A Southaven resident who complained to police about having two vehicles spray painted with racial slurs is now himself in trouble with the law about the incident.
Police responded on Tuesday, Feb. 4 to a location on Marcia Louise Drive when Trumaine Foster, an African American, reported that vehicles in his driveway had been vandalized with the “N” word among the messages left on them.
Crime scene officers processed the area and an investigation was started. The Federal Bureau of Investigation was called into assist in the matter.
It was that investigation that ended with Foster himself being taken into custody on Friday, Feb. 28. According to Major Wayne Perkins, Foster is being charged with insurance fraud and tampering with evidence.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor of the DeSoto Times-Tribune.