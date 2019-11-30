A Michigan City man is being held on $250,000 bond after DeSoto County authorities arrested him and charged him with fondling.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department Saturday evening reported the Friday arrest of 36-year-old Jonathan Allen Murphee of Michigan City.
The Sheriff’s Department release offered no further details of the arrest, however.
Murphree was booked into the DeSoto County Adult Detention Center late Friday morning.
The jail information had not listed a court appearance date for Murphree and the Sheriff’s Department release said the investigation into the case was continuing.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor of the DeSoto Times-Tribune.