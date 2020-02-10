An Olive Branch man is in custody and charged with attempted murder after a shooting early Monday morning in Olive Branch.
Police said 43-year-old Robert Delawrence Phinizee of Olive Branch was arrested after officers responded to a disturbance report call to 7704 Keri Cove.
Officers arrived and found an unidentified 30-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound.
The woman was taken to Regional One Medical Center for treatment and was listed in critical condition.
Police say Phinizee has been charged with attempted murder and is being held in the DeSoto County Adult Detention Facility in Hernando on $1 million.
