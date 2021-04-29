Authorities have charged a man in connection with in a weekend shooting involving a DeSoto County deputy.
Blaine Samudio, 34, was arrested by DeSoto County Sheriff's Office on April 28 and booked on charges of aggravated assault on a police officer with a weapon, which is a felony.
The incident happened Saturday night around 9 p.m. in the parking lot at the O'Reilly Auto Parts store on Goodman Road.
Authorities say the deputy was on routine patrol when he received a tip that Samudio was wanted for allegedly receiving stolen property.
The deputy attempted to place him under arrest and a scuffle ensued when he resisted arrest. During the encounter the deputy discharged his weapon.
Samudio was injured in the shooting, but was able to get away and was treated at an area hospital.
Samudio was issued a $150,000 surety bond and is expected to appear in court on May 7.
The shooting is still under investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.
