DeSoto County authorities have arrested a Southaven man in connection with charges of child molestation.
According to a DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department release, Daniel Coulston of Southaven was arrested Oct. 14 by Sheriff’s Department detectives, and the Internet Crimes Against Children task force from the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office.
Coulston has been charged with molesting children under the age of 16, and the manufacture, possession and distribution of child pornography.
The Sheriff’s Department stated in its information that its investigation is ongoing as Coulston’s victims continue to be notified.
Those who may have more information are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department in Hernando and ask for Detective Logan.
Coulston is being held without bond at the DeSoto County Adult Detention Center in Hernando. A court appearance date was not immediately set.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor of the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
