Two separate accidents, one in Horn Lake and the other in Southaven, stopped traffic on a busy Goodman Road for more than two hours Thursday evening. A person alleged to have been involved is now facing several charges related to the accidents.
Horn Lake Police officers were called to a collision on Goodman Road West and Windchase Drive about 7:50 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, one of the vehicles left the scene and went east on Goodman into Southaven.
Information from the Horn Lake Police Department reported that the vehicle caused another multi-car crash that forced the road to be shut down and traffic was diverted away from the accident area.
Police said the driver of the vehicle that left the initial accident scene in Horn Lake was later stopped and arrested. Police identified the suspect as Unterio Shawn McKinney, age 38 of Horn Lake. McKinney was taken to the DeSoto County Adult Detention Center in Hernando, where he was being held on a total bond amount of $45,250. He was still in jail as of Friday mid-afternoon.
Charges against McKinney include leaving the scene of an accident, leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, second offense driving under the influence, no driver’s license, and no liability insurance.
There were minor injuries to the victims of the Horn Lake accident, police said. Officials blocked Goodman Road in the accident area from the time of the first accident, about 7:50 p.m., and the roadway was completed reopened to traffic again around 10:15 p.m.
Thursday evening saw another accident take place in DeSoto County that resulted in I-269 being blocked completely at state Highway 305 to traffic.
According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, a car struck a tree and caught fire Thursday evening near the I-269/Highway 305 interchange.
On arrival, deputies used fire extinguishers to put out the resulting fire and Lewisburg volunteer firefighters were called to assist them.
There were two people removed from the car and taken to Regional One Health for treatment of injuries.
No names were released and there was also no word on the extent of their injuries.
The interstate was closed for about two hours as the accident was being investigated. That investigation continues as to the cause, according to the Sheriff’s Department.