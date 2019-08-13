An Olive Branch man is facing several charges, including attempted murder, after an early morning chase that went from Memphis into Olive Branch and involved a woman being set on fire and a young child being put out on the street during the chase.
Jeremy Kent Manning, age 42, of Olive Branch, has been charged with attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, kidnapping, child endangerment and arson. Manning is being held on $1.3 million bond with a court date pending the disposition of charges by the Memphis Police Department and extradition.
According to a news release from the Olive Branch Police Department, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 4600 block of Tacoma Place early Tuesday morning to assist the fire department concerning an injured person.
When they arrived, the officers were told the injured person had been taken to Olive Branch Methodist Hospital.
At the hospital, police were told that the injured party was a woman who had been doused with a flammable liquid and set on fire by her boyfriend, who then left the area and had taken a three-year-old girl with him.
About the same time, Memphis Police officers encountered the suspect who told them he would kill the child. He then sped away with police in pursuit.
The chase continued back into Olive Branch where the suspect dropped the child off of the vehicle.
Manning then allegedly continued on, proceeded to ram his vehicle into two Memphis squad cars, which resulted in injuries to the officers inside.
When the collision happened, Manning was then caught and placed under arrest. The child was not hurt in the incident is back with her mother.
The woman who was burned in the incident is now at Regional One Health’s Burn Center in critical condition with serious burns, police said.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
