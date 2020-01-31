When the evening of Friday, Feb. 7 comes around, more than 720 churches across the country and around the world will make the night a “Night to Shine.” For the fifth straight time, the unforgettable prom experience celebrating people with special needs will happen in DeSoto County at Longview Point Baptist Church in Hernando.
This year’s event is being held again at Longview Point with Longview Heights Baptist Church in Olive Branch co-hosting with its sister church.
Night to Shine has been sponsored since its inception by the Tim Tebow Foundation, established in 2010 by the professional baseball player, former pro football quarterback, and current sports broadcaster.
The DeSoto County evening is now in its fifth straight year, according to Sara Jane Russell with the local organizing group. Russell said about 300 “kings and queens” have registered and will have more than 400 volunteers helping to make the evening extraordinary for them.
“Our community has really come together to love on our special needs community and their families,” Russell said. “The kings and queens will be honored with a crown and a tiara, corsage and boutonniere, and recognized on the red carpet.”
Night to Shine has continued to grow over its six years nationally and five years in DeSoto County.
“We’ve grown from 150 guests the first year to 300 over the five-year time span,” Russell said.
The number of sponsoring churches globally has also grown, to more than 720 this year from 655 last year.
Tebow said that Night to Shine is centered on God’s love for people with special needs age 14 and older, and is a night that brings people together. Russell said that is evident in everyone who supports the evening in DeSoto County.
“Chick-fil-A Southaven and Stuart Davidson sponsors our king and queen meal, so they’ll prepare dinner at 5 p.m. and after their Chick-fil-A dinner, they’ll load the limos and party buses with their buddy,” Russell said. “Then their parents will welcome them at 6 p.m. with the paparazzi and everyone on the red carpet. Delta Tech College in Horn Lake sponsors all of the beauty and grooming needs, so during the day on Friday, the kings and queens are spoiled at Delta Tech for their hair, makeup, nails, trim, cuts and shampoos.”
Russell added the special guests will be crowned and announced, followed by dancing, karaoke, photo booths, and pictures. The night ends at 9 p.m. with fireworks sponsored by Dr. Jason Coleman, a local pediatric dentist.
“We are fully funded by our community, therefore no king or queen has to pay for their tux or their dress, unless they choose to go outside to get their formal wear,” said Russell. “We have a dress shop, so all of our queens can shop for a dress if they prefer. We do completely sponsor the dresses and tuxes.”
The parents of the Night to Shine guests are also well taken of that night.
“Our church will be feeding them and we’ll have a complete dinner lined up, so they can enjoy their night and have dinner while their kings and queens are enjoying their night, as well,” Russell said.
Night to Shine is always held the Friday before Valentine’s Day each year. The Tim Tebow Foundation estimated that worldwide about 115,000 guests with special needs will take part in the evening with about 215,000 volunteers making the night extra special.
The Hernando evening will join similar events going on at the same time in all 50 states and 34 countries across five continents. Nine different countries are hosting Night to Shine evenings for the first time ever.
If you are interested in donating or sponsoring to the local Night to Shine, they can contact Longview Point Baptist Church in Hernando.
