Sidewalk installation along Main Street in Southaven should wrap up in mid-November with clean-up carrying over into December.
Southaven has been installing sidewalks on both sides of Main Street from Highway 51 to Northwest Drive, and then up along Northwest Drive to City Hall and Saucier Park in an effort to revitalize the original business district.
Mayor Darren Musselwhite said the long-awaited project will not only improve the look of Main Street, but help make the city more pedestrian-friendly.
Pedestrian accessibility encourages a healthier lifestyle, links commerce by giving customers more access, adds to the attractiveness of the city for businesses and families, and even deters crime with more people out on the streets.
“It’s really going to be a special project for us,” Musselwhite said. “This Main Street project is big time.” The project also includes new mast arm traffic signals at the intersection of Whitworth and Main which will allow for pedestrians to cross.
“We have taken a lot of steps to make our city more pedestrian friendly,” Musselwhite said. “There are economic development experts all around this country who will tell you how important pedestrian pathways are for cities and the successes of cities now.”
Musselwhite said having the sidewalks in that area will also make events like the Christmas parade a lot safer.
“I can’t help but think of the Christmas parade and that we can finally have a normal Christmas parade again,” Musselwhite said. “When we are throwing out candy the kids are running all over the street. They’re still going to run into the street, but at least we can have a safe way to walk up and down during the Christmas parade. That will be special.”
Musselwhite said he expects the sidewalks will be finished in November with clean up work to follow into December.
“It will probably be mid-December before it is totally done,” Musselwhite said.
Musselwhite told the Board of Aldermen that the city will work to resolve any yard issues with homeowners caused by the construction.
“If you’re not happy with the way the sod is laid down we will have someone come out and inspect that,” Musselwhite said. “I never blame anybody for being sensitive to their yards. We want everyone to be happy as much as we can. Let us know and we will get somebody there if anyone has questions about that.”
The $1.39 million project is being funded mostly by Mississippi Department of Transportation with the city picking up the remainder. Southaven received $991,341 in co-op money administered through MDOT and the city is funding the remaining $487,386.
