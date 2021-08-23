The YMCA of Memphis & the Mid-South has announced a new partnership with the Maddox Foundation and the City of Hernando to operate and deliver the Jr. StreetKings Roller Hockey Program in Hernando starting in the Fall of 2021.
The Jr. StreetKings program, which began in 2004, has served many families over the years, instilling the values of teamwork and sportsmanship to children in the Hernando area.
With the addition of the YMCA’s operational support for the program, the goal is to enhance the quality of the program and increase participation, according to Robin Hurdle, President of the Maddox Foundation.
“We are really excited to extend our partnership with the YMCA, because we know the great work they are already doing in our community with Before and After School Care, Y On The Fly, and other programs at the YMCA,” said Hurdle.
Jerry Martin, President & CEO of YMCA of Memphis & the Mid-South remarked, “Robin has been a long time friend of the YMCA and has a passion for serving the community. We are so grateful to her and her team for the major support they have shown for our YMCA.”
With the new program in the works, it was also time for a much needed renovation of the Jr. StreetKings Roller Hockey Rink located in the Hernando Civic Center.
A $200,000 grant from Maddox Foundation will provide ongoing support for the program, along with current renovations to the rink including resurfacing of the floor, new rink walls, roofing for the structure, in addition to new lighting, paint, and signage for the rink and adjoining locker rooms.
The grant is also providing an opportunity to hire a program coordinator to oversee the operations of the Jr. Streetkings.
Chip Johnson, Mayor of the City of Hernando said, “As a longtime supporter of youth hockey in Hernando and a fan of the YMCA, I am excited to partner with the YMCA of Memphis and the Mid-South on this endeavor. I grew up swimming, running track, and playing basketball at the YMCA and hope that this is the start of a long relationship with the YMCA in Hernando.”
James Corrigan, Center Director for the Olive Branch Family YMCA added, “We’re looking forward to adding new opportunities to serve youth in Hernando and the surrounding communities. Our hope is that the new Jr. StreetKings Roller Hockey program will continue to develop our youth through sportsmanship, mentoring and coaching for many years to come.”
The rink renovations will be completed in time for the 2021 Fall Roller Hockey Season.
For more information regarding the roller hockey program, contact Candace Fortino, Program Coordinator at candace.fortino@ymcamemphis.org, (901) 766-7677 or visit:ymcamemphis.org/jrstreetkings.
