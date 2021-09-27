HeartLand Hands Inc. Food Pantry was on the brink of having to close its doors for good in January.
The old Walmart building at 385 Stateline Road in Southaven that it was using to house its food pantry operation from the city rent free was sold in January, and the new owners wanted them out by March.
With no money to buy a new building, the non-profit was faced with three very unappealing scenarios. They could liquidate. They could turn the operations over to another one of HeartLand Church’s ministries. Or, they could close their doors and walk away after a 15 year run.
Pastor Mike Higgins knew God wouldn’t let them just shut their doors and leave thousands of families across north Mississippi without food assistance. So, he and the volunteers left it in the Lord’s hands to provide a way to keep them going because they were out of time.
“We were art the edge of shutting down. We really were,” Higgins said. “We had received an eviction notice. We had no money to fall back on. And there was nowhere to move to.”
HeartLand Hands is one of the largest food pantries in DeSoto County. The non-profit organization provides canned goods, cleaning supplies, and hygiene items to the working poor, children, seniors, homeless, and unemployed residents. Staffed entirely by volunteers, HeartLand Hands provided $11.6 million in food donations last year to families and other food pantries across north Mississippi.
HeartLand Hands received the lifeline they needed thanks to a $750,000 challenge grant from the Maddox Foundation. The Maddox Foundation is a charitable endowment founded by the late Dan Maddox in 1968 which donates money to hundreds of non-profit organizations throughout northwest Mississippi to help them increase their impact and sustain their work to increase the quality of life to the families, children, and communities they serve.
HeartLand Hands director Connie James said she learned about the Maddox Foundation from a phone call from Billy Myers, who is on the board of directors of the Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi. Myers came to visit and learned about the predicament they were facing and set up a meeting with Maddox Foundation president Robin Hurdle.
Hurdle visited HeartLand Hands and saw the good work they were doing in the community and offered the foundation’s help.
“Billy called me and said you’ve got to come and see this,” Hurdle said. “He said they’ve had a setback and may have close their doors in two weeks. I showed up and Connie had a heartfelt story. She was in tears talking to me about the people they see, and how many people they serve, and the tremendous need they have.”
Hurdle offered to match $750,000 toward the purchase of a building.
James said she looked like a deer caught in the headlights when she heard the news.
“When Robin made the first match, I just thought, how are we supposed to make that happen?” James said. “In our staff meeting we went to our volunteers and said we have $750,000 on the table. I don’t know how we are going to do it.”
That was on a Tuesday. On Thursday, a 17-year old volunteer who had worked for them for several years came to see James and handed over a wadded up $100 bill that he had saved for Christmas to help go towards raising the $750,000.
“I went, ‘oh my goodness.’ What am I going to do?” James said. “I can’t let him down.”
Within two weeks, volunteers had raised about $8,000. Bruce and Suzanne Prewett and Cal and Linda Wilkins also helped with generous donations, but they were still a far cry away from raising the matching $750,000.
James said it was the Homer Skelton Charitable Foundation who stepped up and offered to match the entire $750,000.
“We had an opportunity to tell our story to them,” James said. “They said let us see what we can do. I was thinking $10,000 or something like that. But they called back and said they were going to match the $750,000.”
The money raised has allowed HeartLand Hands to purchase the 27,500 square foot former Salvation Army building at 1621 Goodman Road, with the rest being set aside as an endowment to help the non-profit for a rainy day.
Hurdle said the challenge grant to HeartLand Hands is a perfect example of how the Maddox Foundation meets their mission in the community.
“We are so glad to hear you were able to raise the match,” Hurdle said during the check presentation. “That’s awesome. So now when you have an emergency, you will have this fund at the Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi to draw from.”
The Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi was established in 2002 and manages over 300 donor-established funds for the Maddox Foundation. The non-profit has distributed more than $25 million to support charitable organizations in Bolivar, Coahoma, DeSoto, Leflore, Marshall, Panola, Quitman, Sunflower, Tallahatchie, Tate, and Tunica counties.
Higgins said the Maddox Foundation was a life saver.
“We just told people, if you think we are valuable, then invest in us,” Higgins said. “So thanks to you and all the supporters we had, we have been able to move into a forever home that we won’t have to worry about getting evicted from. And thanks to this, we have an endowment that will ensure we can pay our bills.”
Higgins added that the grant from the Maddox Foundation allows HeartLand hands to achieve its threefold mission to “give you help, give you hope, and give you encouragement.”
“And the only way we can do that is through donations from the local community and people like the Maddox Foundation,” Higgins said. “We are just thrilled to be a part of this to even be considered worthy of receiving this. The Bible says we are responsible for feeding the hungry. And that’s what we will continue to do at HeartLand Hands through your generous support. Up until now we have not needed help. But when we needed help the most, you stepped up at the greatest time when we needed it. We have a future that is secure because of that.”
James thanked the Maddox Foundation and the Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi, adding that their help and those of the other donors was more than they ever imagined was possible.
“We are very grateful for the money,” James said. “We have a great team and they do some amazing work. Thank you for recognizing us and realizing what it takes those volunteers to do their work. The people who are receiving the services would be desperate without it. It’s a huge blessing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.