DeSoto County Chancery Court Judge Percy Lynchard will be the first one to tell you that he’s no wordsmith like John Grisham.
But he and the best-selling master of the legal thriller do share something in common. He knows what Grisham went through to try and get his very first novel published.
It took Lynchard only 30 days to write “Guilty in Mississippi,” but over four years to actually get it published.
“I probably sent it to over 60 publishers,” Lynchard said. ‘I have a lot more respect for John because back when he submitted his novel, he had to send it by snail mail. Publishers want you to send in a certain number of pages or chapters to begin with. I probably sent out as many as he did in the first couple of days because now you send them by email.”
Lynchard said he always wanted to write a novel and was definitely inspired to put words on paper by Grisham’s success. Grisham, who was from Southaven, famously wrote his first novel, “A Time to Kill,” in-between court cases at the historic DeSoto County Courthouse and during down time while serving in the Mississippi legislature. After it was published, Grisham sold copies of the book out of the trunk of his car. He didn’t hit it big as an author until his second novel, “The Firm,” was published and went on to become a runaway best-seller and feature film.
“He’s done great and I am proud for him,” Lynchard said. “I thought I’d like to try it. Now, when I say I was inspired by him, I am certainly not anywhere near his level.”
“Guilty in Mississippi” is set in 1969 in the Mississippi Delta and tells the story of Paul Lane, a young lawyer turned investigator for the local district attorney who investigates a suspected serial killer who is murdering young women in Boliver County.
Suspicion falls on Tyrone Braid, a young black man who was a standout football player in high school and lives in close proximity to the victims. Braid’s only real crime though, is the color of his skin, which is all the members of the local Citizen’s Council need to know in order to be convinced of his guilt because the victims were all white.
Tyrone flees to Chicago and has to stay one step ahead from something or someone who has put a hit on his life. It’s up to Paul to find Tyrone first and bring the killer to justice, whether it is Tyrone of someone else, and possibly prosecute friends and neighbors who ordered the hit. Meanwhile, if Tyrone is innocent, the real killer may still be out there searching for his next victim.
Lynchard said the story was drawn from his experience of growing up in Cleveland, Mississippi during desegregation. In 1969, Mississippi and Bolivar County was still dealing with court-ordered desegregation and the remnants of Jim Crow. He said many of the old attitudes toward race remained ingrained in the population. The sheriff in the novel automatically assumes whoever committed the crime has to be black. Tyrone was a victim of the inequality of the justice system inMississippi that disproportionately punished blacks more harshly. He was convicted of being a “peeping Tom” and sent to Parchman prison, a crime that would have only been a misdemeanor had he been white.
“And I think in 1969 that was the logic to some people in the South and certainly in Mississippi,” Lynchard said. “It was much more prevalent back then.”
Paul and Tyrone’s lives become intertwined and events force Paul to re-examine his beliefs. During his interview with the DA, Paul is asked how he views negroes. While he grew up in a white world, Paul believes in equal treatment before the law regardless of race and to treat people alike.
“He was born and raised in the South, but he isn’t as prejudiced as his father and his grandfather and family before him,” Lynchard said. “But at the same time, that prejudice will probably never go completely away.”
Lynchard himself went to segregated all white schools up until high school and admits he never knew black people like Tyrone, but a lot of things in the book happened in real life.
“My first through sixth grades were completely segregated,” Lynchard said. “Then in about 1970, I went to Cleveland High School and that was the year the schools were totally desegregated in the Mississippi Delta. I would never have known and never did know anyone like him because of the separation of the races back then. I went to Shaw High School. McEvans was the black high school. I couldn’t even tell you what their mascot was, much less who their football players would have been. It was like two different worlds.”
Unlike Tyrone who would have graduated and had little prospects for a college education and a career other than one involving manual labor, Lynchard, like Paul, went off to college and earned a law degree then came back home to Bolivar County.
While he doesn’t know where he came up with this particular story, Lynchard said there are instances in the book that are true. In the book, Paul recalls working at his uncle’s gas station when a Cadillac with a black man and a white woman pull up to get some gas. The car has Illinois license plates. Paul’s uncle forbids him from filling the car up and ends up beating the black man severely and tells him to leave and don’t stop until he is past Memphis. The incident shakes Paul to his core.
“That was a true story,” Lynchard said. “I know the person that did that. That was a well known incident that happened. There are a couple of instances in there that are true.”
Lynchard said he’s not trying to push an agenda with the book but doesn’t want people to believe that’s the way it is today in the South and particularly in Bolivar County.
“It wasn’t one of those things that was an every day occurrence there,” Lynchard. “And racial attitudes have definitely changed a lot in Mississippi. When they closed the bridge that night in Memphis during the Black Lives Matter protests, there were a lot of white people out there protesting too alongside blacks. You would never have seen that in 1969. People’s attitudes have drastically changed since that time.”
Instead, Lynchard said he just wants readers to enjoy the story.
“I just wanted to write something that was interesting that might sell,” Lynchard said. “I’m not an experienced novelist. It’s my first attempt. It’s not literary fiction like William Faulkner. And I’m not John Grisham. I just hope it is an interesting story that will keep people turning the pages and that they will enjoy.”
Lynchard said readers should not buy “Guilty in Mississippi” expecting it to be another “To Kill a Mockingbird” either. Although there is a suspect who emerges who is mentally challenged, there is no trial in the book.
“I had one agent start to read it and tell me it wasn’t a book they could publish because it was sounding a whole lot like “To Kill a Mockingbird,” Lynchard said. “I wanted to say, if you would just keep reading, it is nothing like ’To Kill a Mockingbird.”
Instead, Paul tries to protect a black man who could well be the murder because he is determined to follow the law.
“Although everybody he knew of his kind wanted to do away with Tyrone, he had to fight that idea and protect him, even though he could be the killer,” Lynchard said. “I think he says something like if they kill him it will save us a lot of trouble and it would be no big deal. But until the judge makes that determination, he always carried that burden.”
Lynchard said he has book signings planned in Grenada and Cleveland and hopes to have a few in DeSoto County soon. And if the book does well, Lynchard said he would consider writing a sequel or another book with an entirely different story.
“Probably, yes,” Lynchard said.
