Currently the Senior Chancellor for the Third Chancery District of Mississippi, which includes DeSoto County, Judge Percy Lynchard Jr. Friday announced his intentions to run for the Mississippi state Supreme Court.
Lynchard Friday morning announced his intentions on social media as a news release was being distributed by the committee formed to support his election.
At the same time, Lynchard filed his qualifying documents with the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office to be a candidate for the Supreme Court District 3, Place 3 position.
In speaking about his candidacy, Lynchard was quick to point out the seat he is running for is not the seat Associate Justice Robert (Bobby) Chamberlin of Hernando currently holds.
Associate Justice Josiah Dennis Coleman of Choctaw County has the District 3, Place 3 position. Coleman was first elected in 2012 and has been on the state’s high court since that time.
Chamberlin holds the District 3, Place 1 spot on the high court.
“He (Chamberlin) is a good judge and I wouldn’t run against him,” Lynchard said.
The chancellor is in his seventh term in the district that includes DeSoto, Tate, Panola, Yalobusha, Grenada, and Montgomery counties.
Prior to becoming a Chancery Court judge, Lynchard served a term as DeSoto County Prosecutor and for 10 years was a Municipal Judge for the City of Hernando.
This will not be Lynchard’s first run for the Supreme Court, however.
“I did this 20 years ago,” Lynchard said. “I was unsuccessful but came very close. I’ve had some of the same supporters that I had then in this area encourage me to do it. I thought long and hard and prayed long and hard and decided to try it.”
He is a graduate of Delta State University and the University of Mississippi School of Law. Lynchard and his wife Vanessa, who serves as DeSoto County Administrator, have been married for the past 38 years and have two adult children and two grandchildren.
Lynchard said his background as a Chancery Court judge would be of value on the Supreme Court.
“I think there needs to be somebody on the Court that has some Chancery experience,” Lynchard said. “I bring 26 years of Chancery experience to it. Somebody needs to understand law that affects everybody else and that’s Chancery law.”
Harvey G. Ferguson Jr. is the chairman of Lynchard’s election committee.
“We are excited to announce that Chancellor Lynchard has qualified to be a candidate in this election,” Ferguson said. “For the past 25 years he has served this district with honor and integrity and will bring the same to the Supreme Court when elected. He will be a great addition to the Court.”
“It would be a great honor to serve on the High Court and I earnestly and humbly ask for your vote and support,” said Lynchard.
Mississippi Supreme Court judicial elections are nonpartisan and do not involve a primary. Lynchard’s name will be on the November general election ballot.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor of the DeSoto Times-Tribune.