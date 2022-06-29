“The image is one thing, and the human being is another. It’s very hard to live up to an image.” Those words, spoken by Elvis Presley at a press conference at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, may as well have been about the difficulties of portraying celebrities on the big screen. The more familiar a person is to the audience, the greater the expectations the audience will bring to the portrayal. They will scrutinize every breath, every pause, every minor tick for the many ways they fail to align with the memories that are seared into their consciousness. Perhaps no figure of the 20th century is more familiar than Elvis Presley, and that’s precisely why so many actors have tried to portray him and come up woefully short.
Sure, Kurt Russell, Michael St. Gerard and Jonathan Rhys Meyers might bear a passing resemblance to Elvis, but they all miss important aspects of his persona, like his moves (Russell), his spark of rebelliousness (St. Gerard) or his charisma and scene-dominating presence (Meyers). Elvis is a very difficult guy to get right.
Fortunately for Baz Luhrmann’s new biopic, Austin Butler gets him right - or at least righter than any other actor given the opportunity. He captures the cool, the rebellious spark, the charisma, the dynamic performances, the charm and the intelligence. Butler has studied Elvis’s moves and mannerisms until he’s absorbed them into his being. The actor says he spent two years of his life becoming an Elvis obsessive, and it shows. His performance has a level of humanity and detail that Elvis has rarely been afforded by Hollywood, and that alone makes this movie a must-see for Elvis fans.
So how does the rest of the film stack up to Butler’s Oscar-worthy performance? Well, there’s a lot to love and a lot that will undoubtedly frustrate certain segments of the audience. As a historian, there’s plenty you could quibble with. For instance, one could point out that Elvis and B.B. King were more friendly acquaintances than close friends in the 1950’s. But the filmmakers make Elvis’s relationship with King a composite of his relationship with many of Memphis’ black recording artists - guys like Billy ‘The Kid’ Emerson and Calvin Newborn - who have memories of taking a young Elvis to clubs on Beale Street or hanging out with him at Lansky Brothers’. Similar composite scenes and characters abound in the film: the July 4th, 1956 Russwood Park concert becomes a staging ground for events that happened in about a half dozen different cities across the country in 1956, and they have him performing a song from 1958 for good measure.
Telling someone's life story in two and a half hours often requires this kind of dramatic license, and results in a film that is truer to Elvis’s story in spirit than it is in detail - but that spirit is true enough that while facts may be shuffled around, there’s almost nothing in the film that doesn’t have a point of reference in one of Elvis’s many biographies. Perhaps more importantly, that spirit is rendered by the filmmakers as thrilling entertainment. This may be the first time that any non-documentary film has captured a sense of Elvis’s electricity as a performer, or placed his 1969 return to the concert stage in the triumphant context it deserves. It is only when we understand how brilliant those early Vegas engagements were that we can appreciate the tragic burnout that Elvis experienced in his later years. “Caught in a trap”, indeed.
According to the filmmakers, this trap was entirely the construction of Elvis’s manager, one Colonel Tom Parker - who incidentally was not a Colonel, nor a Tom, or even a Parker. Born Andries Cornelis van Kuijk in Breda, Netherlands, he traveled to the United States at the age of 20 and became a carnival barker promoting dancing chickens before eventually transitioning to music management. The first time we see him in the film (portrayed in a rare character turn by Tom Hanks), he is stalking the wings of the Louisiana Hayride stage, watching an audience explode with emotion while Elvis performs on stage. The voice-over narration tells us that in this young singer, he sees his destiny.
Hanks’ colorful performance, and the unusual voice that accompanies it, defies audience expectation while actually getting closer to the historical Parker than most actors who have preceded him. Luhrmann paints the colonel as the ultimate “snowman”, manipulating both the public and the artist in ways that work out well for himself financially, and cannily uses his Tom Parker as an unreliable narrator, often putting a spin on his voice over narration that almost (but not quite) aligns with what we see, so that when he offers his final insight that what really killed Elvis was the love of his fans, the audience has to decide for themselves if they agree or not. Did the fans kill Elvis, or is this simply the Colonel’s last snow job?
Luhrmann’s visual razzle-dazzle may disorient some viewers, being stuffed to the brim with meaningful imagery that is fired at the audience at a machine gun pace, and others might balk at the moments of hip-hop or hard-rock remixes that are placed anachronistically in the soundtrack, but Luhrmann has his sights aimed squarely at inviting new generations into one of the great American fables: It’s the story of a kid from Tupelo, who crossed boundaries that society said he shouldn’t cross; It’s the story of an artist waging war against his world to remain true to himself ; It’s the story of the ways that success can suffocate, that fame can imprison; It’s a story of race, sex and youth, at the dawn of an age of national reinvention.
It’s the story of Elvis, and it’s in theaters everywhere.
John Michael Heath is the co-host of ‘The EAP Society’, a YouTube series dedicated to all things Elvis Presley.
