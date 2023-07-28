Mississippi is in the best financial shape ever in its history.
That was the message Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann delivered during his remarks as the keynote speaker at the Horn Lake Chamber of Commerce quarterly luncheon on Thursday.
Hosemann, who is running for re-election, said the state has pumped record amounts of money into education and workforce development, boosted teacher pay, paid down state debt, strengthened economic development incentives to help businesses grow in Mississippi, and cut taxes.
“And the forecast for the future is bright,” Hosemann said.
Hosemann highlighted how the state’s economic incentives and workforce development policies are helping companies like Rite Hite in Horn Lake find qualified workers and expand its facilities.
Rite Hite manufactures loading dock equipment, vehicle restraints, industrial doors, safety barriers, industrial fans, and industrial curtain walls. The company is set to double the amount of warehouse space at its Horn Lake location.
“Their company came here to Mississippi and now looking out here they are doubling their size in Mississippi,” Hosemann said. “They can go anywhere in the world, but they chose to stay in Horn Lake, Mississippi and expand here. We are competitive with anywhere else on tax benefits and economic development benefits.”
Hosemann said Rite Hite will be able to deduct 100 percent of their capital expenses in year one on the taxes instead of over five or ten years.
“That’s really big,” Hosemann said. “And why did we do that? Because they are going to hire two people to run those machines and one person to keep it running. It is very important the things we are doing to help businesses prosper in this state.”
Hosemann touted a number of accomplishments he has helped lead the way on since first taking office in 2019.T he state got rid of a 42-member board that had been in charge of economic development and workforce training and replaced it with Accelerate Mississippi, which is taking a regional approach to address workforce development issues across the state. Hosemann said the state has given $30 million to community colleges to train workers for the types of jobs that are available and in demand currently and programs to meet future labor needs.
The state has also invested in hiring career coaches in Mississippi’s public schools to help put students on a career path in addition to providing them with an excellent education.
“We started with 80,” Hosemann said. “We have 140 this year and those will be in 59 schools in Mississippi who are tasked with asking these young men and women ‘where do you want to go?’ All of that is ongoing in Mississippi.”
Mississippi currently has a 3.1 percent unemployment rate.
“We have really expanded career goals,” Hosemann said. “If you want a job in Mississippi, you can find one. And we’re not paying $7.75 an hour. We’re paying $20 and $30 an hour. So I’ve been very pleased with that.”
Hosemann said they have also been able to cut the state budget by two percent and run it more like a business.
“That’s not easy in state government,” Hosemann said. “But we cut it by two percent and I can tell you that we run better than we did four years ago.”
Coming out of the Covid 19 pandemic, Hosemann said Mississippi was also able to pay its teachers more. Teachers have seen their pay boosted by $6,000 over the past two years.
“These people have been under-compensated since time immemorial,” Hosemann said.
The state has also put an additional $100 million into education which went straight into the classrooms. Houseman said Mississippi now has 6,000 children in Pre-K programs.
“So our education emphasis has been on producing career coaches, increased teacher salaries, and extra money for teachers and programs in the schools,” Hosemann said. “It is working exceptionally well.”
Hosemann pointed out that the state has cut taxes by $500 million and is spending a record $2.3 billion on improving the states roads and bridges and another $1 billion on water and sewer needs. Mississippi now has the fifth lowest marginal tax rate for states that collect an income tax in the country.
“More than has ever been funded in our history. More than has ever been funded in education. And more tax cuts than any other time in history,” Hosemann said.
Hosemann added that while lawmakers were lowering taxes, building up education, and increasing spending on infrastructure, they also paid off $500 million or 12 percent of the state’s debt.
“We are not borrowing any money this year. We are not borrowing any money next year,” Hosemann said. “That $500 million means we are not having to send $30 to $40 million to banks in New York and can send it to education.”
The state also is sitting on a nearly $700 million surplus, he said.
“What that means is, when the legislature comes back, we will be able to help cities and towns even more. So our economics are better and better.”
Hosemann praised DeSoto County for its good schools, strong economy, and for building a community people want to live in.
“I’ve been coming to DeSoto County since the 1950s,” Hosemann said. “It was just a little bitty place that I would go fishing with my grandfather. Since that time, in the last half century people are moving here for your education system and your quality of life. You should be very proud of what you have accomplished here.”
