A church that has witnessed continual membership growth since its founding, Longview Point Baptist Church, located at 1100 McIngvale Road in Hernando, has met the spiritual needs of thousands of congregants over the years. Today, the 1,400-plus membership is led by Pastor Wade Stevens.
“I was saved at 19 years old,” Stevens said. “I'd been a typical teenager, but after moving in with my grandparents my having to attend church each week meant that I heard the Gospel preached, and it took hold.”
Stevens continued, “I served in a few small churches in central Mississippi, gaining confidence in ministry, and finally was called to serve at Longview Point here in Hernando. It's been a blessing for me and for my family. We like the city, love the people, and I love ministering to the community.”
Pastor Stevens received his ministerial degree in Louisiana, but he has preached exclusively in Mississippi. Arriving at Longview Point, Stevens was impressed by the dedication of the pastoral staff and the devotion of the members, all of whom showed very real concern for Hernando and the outreach of the church. It is not, comparatively speaking, an overly wealthy church. But the membership supports a host of ministries, the most impressive being that of missions. And not just foreign missions or missionaries, though that is very much a part of the effort.
The greater vision is the mission needs of communities on a much grander scale than just locally. Several starter churches have come from the efforts of Longview Point, including those in a few Midwestern states. The church supports them at first, much as a parent will support a child moving into the world. Then once the starter church is showing strength and ability to sustain itself, Longview Point remains ready in any way necessary to assure the new church grows.
“It's an outreach of our church body, modeled after the teachings of Christ who said, 'Go ye into all the world and preach the gospel' and that's what we strive to do,” Stevens pointed out.
The church leadership is dedicated to several ministries including, Celebrate Recovery for those with addiction problems, Children's Ministry for grades one through six, Connect Ministry, which are small group Bible study gatherings off-campus, Marriage Mentoring for couples and those considering joining in matrimony, Missions on several fronts and various scales, a powerful music ministry, the Point Day School and Preschool Ministry for children, infant to kindergarten, a Women's Ministry, Special Needs Ministry, Student Ministry for grades seven through 12, the Path Family Ministry and the expansive Missions Ministry.
The entire church body is, as their statement outlines, passionate about the church's mission: to “expand (God's) Kingdom across the street and around the world, for the glory of His great name.” It is the central focus of the church, and the membership thrives by it.
To accomplish the grand view the church body strives to, first, introduce people to Jesus Christ; secondly to make “kingdom connections” defined as when people study the Bible together, live the Christian life together, and also serve together, then they effectively become faithful followers of Christ.
Thirdly, the church body unites in strength to build what is termed, “Kingdom families” whereby each individual home becomes an outpost – a lighthouse as it were – to shine brightly for Jesus in the local community.
But the effort is not just locally. “Kingdom Advance” is a dedication to reach out and send the Good News to not only neighbors but around the world. And in so doing, Longview Point members support missionary efforts globally.
As is noted as the foundation upon which Longview Point stands, “The Gospel of Jesus Christ is central to all that we do!” And it is a devotion of the members of the church who are followers of Christ and led by a devoted pastor, Wade Stevens.
During the COVID-19 virus' impact on services, currently, only “drive-in” and online services are offered, Sundays at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Connect Groups offer the same, at 8:00, 9:00, and 10:30 a.m. KidsPoint Worship is available for youngsters in grades 1-4.
The church office phone may be reached at 662-449-1044.