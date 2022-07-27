Holly Springs Road will close to traffic between Johnston Road and Smith Road starting at 9:00 a.m. Monday, August 1, 2022.
Detours around the closure will be posted. A detour map will be released before the closure starts.
Contractors are beginning the last phases of construction on the massive road project. Holly Springs Road had been kept open while crews built five new bridges and sections of elevated roadway.
Crews must now close the current road to finish construction.
Construction began in 2020 on the 2.6 mile stretch of Holly Springs Road which has endured flooding problems for years. The new bridges and elevated roadway are expected to keep the road from flooding.
Holly Springs Road will reopen when construction is complete, which is expected to be the in late fall.
