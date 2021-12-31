Not many people have the opportunity to celebrate 100 years of life, especially when that 100 years includes the heroism and sacrifice that Olin Pickens’ did.
Nesbit resident and WWII hero, Olin Pickens, will celebrate his birthday on December 31. Pickens moved to Nesbit with his family in 1993 after residing in Whitehaven for several years.
“I’ve lived here in this house since 1993,” Pickens said. “Before we moved here, we lived in Whitehaven for 35 years.”
Pickens’ wife passed away in 2005, but prior to her passing, Pickens said they loved to travel together.
“We traveled all over the United States and North America,” Pickens said. “We’ve been to Alaska and Canada and we had plans to go to Hawaii before she was diagnosed with cancer. I have gotten to go to Hawaii since then.”
During his time as a soldier in World War II, Pickens spent 28 months as a prisoner of war. He said his time as a POW taught him valuable lessons about life.
“My advice to anyone would be to accept the situation you’re in,” Pickens said. “If you don’t accept the situation you’re in and you throw a fit, you’re still going to have to do what you’re bucking against anyway. That’s how I got through my time of being a prisoner. If you can’t accept the situation, you can’t fix it.”
Pickens was only 20 years old when he left for the war. Before he left, he made a promise to his parents that he intended to keep.
“I was 20 years old in 1942 when I left home,” Pickens said. “I told my mother and daddy that I would be home when the war was over and I meant that.”
Soon, Pickens found himself training to be sent overseas with the 805th Tank Destroyer Battalion.
“They desperately needed men,” Pickens said. “So we trained fast and we trained hard.”
Reflecting on the mission that would soon land him as a POW, Pickens said he knew there were only two ways out, to be dead or to be captured.
“They told us it was a suicide mission,” Pickens said. “When the battle was over, we would either be killed or captured. Later, I found out that we lost 75 men in just a few minutes of that battle. I heard the bullets go by, but I was never struck.”
Although Pickens was lucky enough to survive the battle, he would soon be questioning his luck.
“I moved during the night when it was dark,” Pickens said. “I found a trench to hide out in and had a cover to keep me from being seen. When I felt that cover start to move, I just knew I was going to die.”
Pickens did not die that day, January 26, 1943, in North Africa, but he did lose his freedom.
“Instead of a German soldier looking down at me, it was an Arab and I thought I might have been safe,” Pickens said. “Just a few moments later, a band of German soldiers moved towards me with their guns pointed at me. One of them yelled something at me in German that I knew meant ‘get up.’”
After Pickens was captured, it would be over two years before he was a free man again. During his time as a POW, Pickens said food was scarce and work days were long digging canals and hauling rocks.
“I would do anything for a bite to eat,” Pickens said. “If you’ve never been that hungry before, I can hardly describe to you how hungry we were. They always promised us more food and less work at the next place they took us to, but they were always lying. Daylight to dark on a starvation diet.”
Pickens eventually escaped with one of his comrades and fled to Czechoslovakia, but they were recaptured. He was eventually freed for good on April 27, 1945 when the Russians liberated the camp.
“One of the best days of my life was getting my freedom back,” Pickens said. “Before I was free, I was ready to give up, but I remembered the promise that I had made to my parents. I would be back when the war was over.”
Pickens credits his ability to live a long life and the legacy he will one day leave behind to many of the lessons and hardships he experienced during those 28 months as a POW.
“He was a survivor,” Pickens said. “That’s what I want them to remember about me.”
Pickens’ son, Larry, said he has been extremely lucky to have his father around for so many years.
“It means a lot,” Larry said. “When you’re a kid, your parents represent something totally different, so getting to spend time with him as an adult, you just can’t put a price on that.”
Olin chuckled and added, “and now he’s my chauffeur.”
Pickens said he has often been asked what his secret has been to live such a long healthy life.
“I get asked that question a lot,” Pickens said. “I had a doctor ask me one time and I told her I don’t drink, I don’t smoke, I don’t chase any women, and the first thing I do when I get in the car is fasten my seatbelt.”
Larry said his father has been a blessing to him and he’s looking forward to celebrating his 100th birthday with him.
“I am so fortunate to be able to spend time with him now,” Larry said. “His age is a blessing and we’re excited to celebrate it.”
