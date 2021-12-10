The Realtors at Coldwell Banker Collins Maury in Southaven continued a holiday tradition by feeding area first responders a free lunch on Friday.
Police and firefighters from Southaven, Olive Branch, Hernando, and Horn Lake dropped by the office on Goodman Road and were treated to a southwestern style lunch catered by Moe's Southwest Grill food truck.
Broker Mary Currie said the idea to provide lunch was started about four years by one of their agents, Ruben Lopez. Lopez passed away in March 2021 and Currie said they decided to carry on with the tradition.
"First, it's about honoring all our first responders," Currie said. "We truly appreciate all they do to keep us all safe. But we are also continuing this in Ruben's memory. He was the one who started this."
Currie said they fed over 100 people. In the past they just fed members of Southaven Police Department, but this year decided to open it up to all first responders in DeSoto County.
"We served 134 meals," Currie said. "We were just elated. It was very uplifting to have that many people show up."
Southaven Police Department Lt. Don Barr, who came to the lunch last year, said it makes him feel good that he serves a community that supports its law enforcement and first responders.
"The food is great," Barr said. "But it is great to be appreciated. There are a lot of people out there today who sadly don't like police officers. But this community is always very supportive and we have a lot more people in DeSoto County who like us than don't like is. So we are very thankful for that. And when they do nice things like this, I can can tell you it is very much appreciated."
First responders had their choice of Moe's burritos, burrito bowls, nachos, chips and salsa, and chips and queso.
Lunch was sponsored by Byrne & Associates, Adams Homes, 1st Choice Home Inspections, and Community Mortgage.
Currie said they will hold a similar lunch next week to treat area dispatchers.
