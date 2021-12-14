Realtors and employees of Crye-Leike Real Estate Services' West Tennessee and North Mississippi branch offices recently raised over $7,000 to benefit the Blackwell Animal Rescue Center (BARC).
A two-day auction and split-pot drawing was held at the Crye-Leike Memphis - Quail Hollow office, where attendees were able to bid on items such as box seats for a Memphis Grizzlies game, tickets for a Tennessee Titans game, designer bags, real estate courses held by Success Real Estate School and much more.
Vicki Blackwell, managing broker of the Crye-Leike Olive Branch office, founded the Blackwell Animal Rescue Center in 2014, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization to rescue, rehabilitate and re-home abused and abandoned animals. Blackwell’s Crye-Leike associates support BARC's mission of providing a safe place for local animals and wanted to hold an event to support the organization.
“In 2008, when the real estate market tanked, there was a surge in animals that were left behind in abandoned properties,” said Blackwell. “My mom, Betty Sumler, a broker at Crye-Leike Olive Branch, and I started rescuing these animals and networking to find homes. We are strictly run by volunteers who network and transport these animals to various rescues in the northern states.
"Northern states have mandatory spay neuter laws so they do not have an abundance of animals like we have in our area," Blackwell said. "We specialize in heartworm treatments, spay/neuter and various surgeries needed to remove tumors, broken limbs, etc. We have rescued, rehabilitated and re-homed over 1500 animals.”
On Dec. 2 and 3, Crye-Leike agents, employees and local community members visited the Quail Hollow office to bid on a variety of items and support BARC. Lynda Drake, a Crye-Leike employee, coordinated the event.
“I adopted two dogs about nine years ago and saw what rescues like BARC do for these deserving animals, so I decided to put my bargain shopping skills to a good cause,” said Drake. “We hope that we can make this an annual event and make it even more successful in the coming years!”
The event complimented Crye-Leike’s core value of being a “good neighbor.”
To learn more the Blackwell Animal Rescue Center’s adoption, foster, volunteer or donation opportunities, please visit https://blackwellarc.org/, or visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/BARCmidsouth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.