Local Happenings in DeSoto County

NOW: COVID-19 drive-thru testing, Baptist DeSoto, by appointment only, Mon. – Sat., 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Call 662-772-4343 to schedule.
Every Saturday: DeSoto County Dream Center Food Distribution, 8 a.m. – 10 a.m., sponsored by MS Crisis Foundation and M. Palazola Produce, at following locations:
Horn Lake Middle School Olive Branch High School
6125 Hurt Rd. 9366 E. Sandidge Rd.
Horn Lake, MS, 38637 Olive Branch, MS 38654
April 7-30:
Unknown Child Exhibit
DeSoto County Museum
111 E. Commerce St., Hernando
This exhibit honors the memory of the 1.5 million children who perished in the Holocaust.
April 8-25:
Express Yourself! Exhibit!
DeSoto Arts Council, 2645 US Hwy. 51, Hernando
An excellent exhibit of local artists. Meet artist Laura Thorne on April 10 from noon to 4 p.m.
April 24:
Hernando Arts Festival, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Historic Hernando Town Square, 2165 Hwy 51 south.
Local artisans, live music and food. For more information call 662-404-3361.
April 24:
DeSoto County’s Free Blue Block Party
April is Autism Awareness Month so come celebrate with family and friends.
Longview Heights, 4501 Goodman Rd., Olive Branch, 9 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Call 662-510-8989 for more information.
April 24:
Miss Olive Branch Scholarship Pageant 2021
Miss Olive Branch serves as an ambassador for the city and chamber events.
Whispering Woods Hotel, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., tickets can be purchased from the Olive Branch Chamber of Commerce.
April 26:
Civil Air Patrol Open House
Hosted by DeSoto Composite Squadron/Mississippi Wing Civil Air Patrol
3250 Pleasant Hill Road, Friendship Baptist Church, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
For more information call: 901-383-3104
April 29:
Olive Branch Chamber of Commerce will host the James Lunsford Memorial Golf Tournament.
Contact Sheryl Burchett for more information at 662-895-2600 or email to: sheryl.burchett@olivebranchms.com
May 1:
Baptist DeSoto Drive-Thru Baby Fair
Expectant mothers will receive special giveaway items, register for a grand prize and get educational information about community resources.
7601 Southcrest Parkway, Southaven, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information call 901-227-3503/3502.
May 1:
Benefit for Hernando Police Officer Roger Swatzyna
A crawfish boil, live music, water slide, gun raffles and car show will be held, plus more!
Crossroads Seafood, 23 Hwy 51 s., Hernando
Call 662-469-9188 for more information.
May 1:
Southaven First UM Church Food Drive
Drive-thru food give-away for needy DeSoto County residents.
723 E. Starlanding Road, 10 a.m. to noon, Nesbit, MS.
