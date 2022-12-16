Many associate acts of charity with the holiday season. For Lisa Hayes, it is more important than ever to make sure her food pantries at Southaven Elementary School and Shadow Oaks Elementary School are filled.
Hayes began working with the food pantries when Merge Memphis placed a pantry at Southaven Elementary last year. Merge Memphis is a nonprofit organization that helps underprivileged women in the Mid South.
“I work with Merge Memphis a lot, and they started to do food pantries in low income areas,” Hayes said. “They put one at Southaven Elementary last year and I decided to jump in and help.”
Hayes said it is important to keep the Southaven and Shadow Oaks location stocked with food.
“The area where our Southaven pantry is located is actually 80% below the poverty line,” Hayes said. “Most people don’t know that, but that’s why its important to keep both of the pantries stocked with breakfast and lunch items. I’ll also have mothers asking for things to cook for dinner, so I try to keep things like spaghetti sauce, noodles, mashed potatoes, soups and some vegetables in there.”
Now that it's cooler outside, Hayes said it's easier to keep fresh fruits and vegetables in the pantries.
“This is when you’re able to put fruits and vegetables in the pantry,” Hayes said. “Sometimes, we also have a cooler for things like milk, butter and eggs.”
Hayes said her heart of service began with rescuing animals, and grew when she helped a family in Memphis several years ago.
“It all started with rescuing and fostering animals,” Hayes said. “I also find a family every Christmas to help with food and gifts and things like that. About 4 or 5 years ago, I helped a family with 12 kids and I think I realized how difficult it can be for some families. We actually helped them purchase a used car, furniture and toys for their kids.”
Now, Hayes refers to those that help her fulfill the needs of people her village, and she said she could not do any of it without her village.
“When I hear a need, I feel like I need to help fill that need,” Hayes said. “I’m just a vessel, I couldn’t do it without the people that help me. I always put a post on Facebook to my village and their response is always amazing.”
This year, Hayes decided to find another area that needed a food pantry. She settled on Shadow Oaks Elementary in Horn Lake.
“I reached out to the principal at Shadow Oaks to see if that’s something they would be interested in,” Hayes said. “She loved the idea, so I got one built and ready to go.”
Hayes was perplexed at what happened next. Someone had already placed a food pantry there.
“I got ready to have the food pantry that we had built installed,” Hayes said. “And, to my surprise, there was already one there. I immediately called the principal and asked her who put it there, and she said ‘well, you did.’ I told her it wasn’t me, but to this day we still have no idea who did it. It’s a beautiful, huge pantry and we’re blessed to have it.”
Hayes said she would like to find a new location for the pantry that was built and never used.
“I would love to find a new location for it,” Hayes said. “I’ve also thought about putting it in my front yard and keeping it stocked.”
Hayes said that she is always looking for more donations for both food pantries, and those that are interested in helping can either drop food off straight into the pantries or message her on her Facebook page, Lisa Hall-Hayes.
“We always need more,” Hayes said. “People can go fill it or message me on Facebook if they want to donate money or can’t get to the pantry themselves and I can work with them.”
