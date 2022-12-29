When Abby Taylor and her parents arrived at Southern Roofing and Renovations with her grandmother, Debbie Crum, they were met with the perfect holiday surprise. Southern Roofing made the three year old St. Jude Leukemia patient’s wish come true just in time for Christmas.
Crum said she was shocked when Southern Roofing and Renovations owner Aaron Grigsby reached out to her to make sure a trip to Disney World was possible.
“Aaron reached out about wanting to do something for Abby for Christmas,” Crum said. “My first thought was ‘well, she loves Play Doh.’ I wasn’t expecting anything like this. He reached out to me because he had to make sure she could travel.”
Abby’s cancer journey started earlier this year when she began to have strange symptoms after she fell and hurt her leg at daycare. Her mother, Susanna Taylor, said she originally thought she may have anemia due to her weakness and other symptoms after the injury.
“It actually all started in June of this year,” Taylor said. “I took her to Campbell Clinic to get an X-ray. They didn’t see anything and told us to rest and come back if it didn’t get better. She fell again, and stopped walking entirely. I started doing some research of some of the symptoms she was having and I landed on anemia, which she had as a baby. We went to the pediatrician for some bloodwork, and it came back that it was not anemia and that we would be leaving in an ambulance to St. Jude.”
Abby was diagnosed with ALL B Cell Leukemia in July.
“On July 15, we took our ambulance to St. Jude, and by July 17, we had her diagnosis and we started treatment very quickly,” Taylor said. “Originally, it was very hard for Adam and I to see her go through all of these procedures and not be able to explain it in a way that a three year old can understand. She’s very smart, but she doesn’t understand the word cancer, so we just kept telling her, ‘you’re sick and the doctors are helping you.’”
Susanna said Abby’s treatment has been difficult for her to watch as a parent due to the effect it has had on Abby’s body and personality.
“We know that all of the medication and treatment is healing her, but at the same time, it’s changing her little body. She’s weak, she’s tired, sometimes she’s grumpy, and sometimes she’s really sad. It’s hard to see all of that and know that it’s out of your control,” Taylor said. “All that you can do is support your child and love your child through it all and hope that the doctors know what they’re doing.”
Crum said Abby has been extremely strong throughout her treatment, but as a three year old, she still doesn't fully understand why she has to go through all of her different procedures.
“She makes me extremely proud,” Crum said. “She’s a hard-headed, strong willed little girl. The amount of procedures, shots and pokes that she’s been through is unreal, and it still breaks my heart because she’s not used to being poked and prodded. And, she never will be.”
Crum said she tricked Abby, Susanna, and her father Adam into going to an early dinner with her at 10th Inning Sports Bar and Grill which is located in the same complex as Southern Roofing.
“I told them that I had a friend that wanted to meet us for dinner,” Crum said. “So, after dinner, I had them come with me to Southern Roofing to pick something up, only that’s not actually what we were doing.”
Taylor said she initially had no idea what they were walking into when they arrived at Southern Roofing, but the decorations and video quickly gave it away.
“When we opened the doors and saw all of the people and all of the balloons, we didn’t know what was going on,” Taylor said. “But, when I saw the Mickey Mouse balloon and the video I knew it was probably going to be a trip to Disney.”
Crum said the surprise was a way for Abby to be in a fun environment that doesn’t involve any treatment.
“It’s amazing to let her have something like this and to let her see that people love her and not everyone is there to poke at her,” Crum said. “She doesn’t get to go to a lot of places because we don’t want her to get sick. Because of her treatment, she doesn’t have much of an immune system, so we have to be careful.”
The surprise party at Southern Roofing allowed Abby to meet several new people that were involved in making the wish a reality.
“All of the people she sees are pretty much St. Jude doctors and nurses and her family,” Crum said. “So, for her to see that there’s other people that want to know her and love her means a lot to us.”
Taylor said Abby is in her final phase of treatment. She is currently in week 9 of the 120 week treatment phase.
“There are certain phases of treatments, and we are in the final phase of her treatment which is also the longest phase of her treatment,” Taylor said. “It’s called the Continuation Phase. Basically, it breaks down to about two years of weekly chemo.”
Crum and Abby have a very close relationship due to her parents’ careers, and they have gained a TikTok following out of making fun videos together.
“She stays with me a few times a week,” Crum said. “Her mom is a 911 Dispatcher for DeSoto County, and her dad has to be at work super early. About a year ago, she was staying with me one night and she said ‘Nana, I want to make a Tik Tok.’ So, that’s what we did, and it’s become a common thing for us. She loves it.”
Crum operates Mississippi Wildlife Rehabilitation, and she said she has worked with Grigsby on several projects in the past.
“Southern Roofing and I have always worked together on different things,” Crum said. “Aaron is always doing something great for the community, so the fact that he did this just speaks to how great he is.”
Grigsby said he wanted to do something for Abby after watching her TikToks, and he hopes by granting her wish, it encourages other people to show similar acts of kindness.
“I have a huge soft spot for kids,” Grigsby said. “And, we give a lot to Debbie and Mississippi Wildlife, so it was a no brainer. I love watching their TikToks . It means everything to me to be able to do something like this. If we can do something like this, hopefully it will spark others to do similar things.”
Taylor said she is grateful for the opportunity to visit Disney World with her family and see Abby have a break from treatment and focus on being a child.
“I’m really excited that we’re able to have this opportunity to take her,” Taylor said. “I know that Disney is not cheap. Knowing that we are able to give this to her without having to worry about the cost of it all and she gets to be a kid for a little while and enjoy the magic of Disney World is really heartwarming. With everything that she’s been through, I feel like her being a kid has been taken away from her. She’s been through this treatment that no child should have to go through. It’s hard on our family, and of course it’s hard on her.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.