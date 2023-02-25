Visitors to Silo Square this summer will be able enjoy good food and live music at a new music hall and bar coming soon to the development.
Developer Brian Hill announced this week that construction is underway on Lucky Dog Music Hall & Bar. The new venue will feature live music with pub style food and drinks, roll up barn doors for outdoor seating, and a mezzanine overlooking the bell tower.
“It’s going to be awesome,” Hill said. “It will have music at least five days a week, one night of karaoke, one night with dueling pianos, and three nights with a live band.”
The project is being developed by Georgia Blue owner Jason Ishee and a silent partner, Hill said.
Lucky Dog will serve bar food and appetizers, but will have a few specialties, one of which will be Po Boys. The music will feature country, classic rock ’n’ roll, and blues bands.
“I am so excited about this and the music and what the food options will be,” Hill said. “The guy who is doing this is really good at it.”
The music room will be a cross between the world famous Flora-Bama beach bar in Pensacola and Lafayette’s Music Room in Memphis.
“I was in Flora-Bama last summer having a drink and a hamburger,” Hill said. “I was standing upstairs on the mezzanine overlooking the stage and I told him that I wanted something like this in Silo. I love to go sit and listen to live music.”
Architecturally, the building will be post and beam construction and will look like a lodge common in the Mountain West states.
“You don’t see construction like this around here,” Hill said. “There is not a building like this in Silo. It will be hands down the nicest restaurant and bar venue anywhere around here.”
The building is already under constriction and Hill said Lucky Dog should be open by this summer.
“We are putting the rafters on it now,” Hill said. “The first floor is framed and the second floor is in. We are about to frame the second floor walls. Once we get the floors done, we will be putting the roof on.”
Hill said the concept for Lucky Dog fits in perfectly with the live, work, and play concept of Silo Square.
“It is something I have always wanted to see here,” Hill said.
