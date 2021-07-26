The Young Women from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Senatobia recently restored a forgotten Little Library at Lee’s Summit Park in DeSoto County.
Karen Cummings, a volunteer for the young women’s group, said that although their church is located in Senatobia, most of their members are from DeSoto County.
“Most of our members are from Hernando,” Cummings said. “When I started helping the young women, I thought it would be a good idea to get them involved with the community.”
Cummings said the project started in February, and was completed earlier this month.
“We actually started the restoration in February,” Cummings said. “The library had been vandalized and thrown in a nearby pond.”
Cummings said the restoration process took several months because of time constraints at weekly meetings.
“We meet every Wednesday for only an hour,” Cummings said. “We have so many activities, it took several meetings to complete.”
The project could have been finished sooner, but the young women wanted the project to be their own.
“I could have done it quicker on my own, but we really wanted the young women to feel ownership of it,” Cummings said. “We sanded it down, replaced doors, and painted it.”
The previous library that was located there was not registered with the Little Library program. Cummings said this was another important step in restoring.
“We also officially registered it with Little Libraries,” Cummings said. “Now, it will come up on their website if you search for Little Libraries near you.”
Little Library is an organization with small libraries all over the country. These libraries are free and accessible to most members of the community.
The library is targeted mostly toward the youth, but welcomes all readers in the area.
“I think that Hernando is a place that likes to read,” Cummings said. “This one is very accessible to the youth and I think that’s important.”
