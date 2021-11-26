Volunteers Debbie Harris and Debbie Galeano, with the Southaven Police Department’s VIP, were enduring the mid autumn cold Thanksgiving night at Central Park. The two were stationed at the park entrance on Tchulahoma Road to welcome drivers to a holiday lights display with over 1 million individual light bulbs.
Southern Lights’ inaugural night was held Nov. 25 at the Southaven park for drivers to coast through a colorful lighted route with whimsical characters and Christmas scenes marking the start of the Christmas season.
The fundraising event is held to raise money for various charities which rotate each night, according to Harris. Thursday night’s lights were to raise funds for SPD Shop with a Cop program.
Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite said the lighted event has been around in some form since 2002.
“It was a much smaller version (in 2002) and it was held at Snowden Grove around Sunset Loop when first introduced,” Musselwhite said. “It moved to Central Park in 2006.”
Set up has been simplified over the years for the Parks and Recreation Department for easier handling and breakdown.
“Old Fire Station #2 serves as the base for the set up,” Musselwhite said. “The displays are stored here. We take each scene and set them up at Central Park. It is basically plug and play now since everything has been converted to LED and upgrades have been made to the computers and radios that control the animation. Before the conversion we would have to check each bulb and each strand display by display. We set a scene, run appropriate electrical cords to the electrical hookup and install the animation computers and radios. Our bucket truck is used extensively in this process as many of the displays hang from trees or stand as tall as 40 feet.”
Musselwhite said it takes the Parks and Recreation Department grass crews about one month to complete the set ups.
“Twelve men, 8 hours a day, 5 days a week, 4 weeks equals 1920 man hours,” Musselwhite explained. “We do have to pull a crew away here and there to handle something that has come up.”
Over 8,500 cars, vans and buses are anticipated annually for the event. Last year the lights show raised $85,000.
“All proceeds are given to local 501(c)3 charities,” Musslewhite said. “These groups volunteer to work gates each night during Southern Lights. The money is divided equally to each group after Southern Lights is over.”
With the conversion to all LED lights, the change has minimized electrical costs for the city of Southaven to around $2,000.
Display designs are also handled by parks and rec officials.
“The new (designs are) a collaboration of Parks Director Wes Brown and Parks Superintendent Josh Henry,” Musselwhite said. “They give designs and thoughts to Heavy Metal Christmas and they actually produce the new displays. Some of the original designs and displays were purchased from Starry Nights in Shelby Farms many years ago.
Mussel white said his favorite display at Southern Lights were the dancing Christmas trees.
“By far this is the favorite part of most people that come through,” Musselwhite said.
Southern Lights costs $10 for cars, $15 for vans and $30 for buses. The displays are up until December 30, every day, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and are closed on Christmas Day.
