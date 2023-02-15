The wait is over for Christian music fans eager to learn which acts will be performing at the Light the Way Festival in Olive Branch in June.
Light the Way Ministry announced the official artist line up this week featuring headliners TobyMac and Newsboys and many other top Christian entertainers.
“We are excited to announce that we will have Newsboys and TobyMac headlining for the Festival," said Light the Way Founder and CEO John Wilson. “On June 16, the lineup includes Newsboys, Riley Clemmons, Aaron Cole, Stephen Stanley, Billy Ballenger, and Visible Worship Collective. On June 17, the lineup includes TobyMac, CAIN, Jason Crabb, Dan Bremnes, Joseph O'Brien, and again Visible Worship Collective. Visible Worship Collective is the Worship team of our partner Visible Music College.”
Light the Way Ministry is a non-profit ministry based in Springfield, Missouri, whose two day Christian music festival bring together top contemporary Christian performers as a way to for individuals to experience God through music.
The music festival will be one of the many highlights that Olive Branch has planned to celebrate the city’s 150th anniversary. Other events planned throughout the year include a Mardi Gras parade, wings festival, car show, Bucking in the Branch rodeo, and steak cooking competition.
Wilson said he is excited to bring the music and atmosphere of Light the Way to Olive Branch.
“Light the Way considered different places close to Memphis and God led us to the City of Olive Branch,” Wilson said. “Through our partnership with Visible Music College, a man named Austin Black, introduced us to Olive Branch. Olive Branch City is the perfect place for this event because the people love and support God's presence in their lives.”
Light the Way Festival is a family friendly even that also includes food vendors, Kid Zone with inflatables, prayer, baptism, presentation of the Gospel and music.
Mayor Ken Adams said the event has the potential to draw 25,000 to 30,000 fans.
“This is going to be great,” Adams said. “They have a great line up with a lot of names people who follow Christian music will recognize. TobyMac is a really big act. So we are super excited. And if Christian music isn’t your cup of tea, we will have a lot of other fun events through the year for residents to checkout.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.