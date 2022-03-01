The Olive Branch Mayor and Board of Aldermen recognized two individuals Tuesday for the life experience and contributions to the city.
Mayor Ken Adams awarded the Mayor’s Award for February, along with $200, to Vicki Damron for her “outstanding performance for our citizens.”
“For the month of February 17 team members were nominated and HR director Vicki Damron was awarded,” Adams said. “It was submitted by (Police) Chief (Don) Gammage.”
Gammage’s nomination said Damron performed highly in her duties all during the COVID–19 pandemic.
“Not only during regular business hours but also nights, weekends, holidays, as she worked to coordinate testing and ensure employees received appropriate guidance in taking leave and communicating with clinic staff for requested information,” said Adams. “All while performing a myriad of other duties. Without Vicki’s tireless efforts, the city would not have been able to continue to provide the level of service to our citizens which they’ve come to expect.”
Adams said Damron had been nominated three out of the six months the Mayor’s Award has begun.
Another celebrated person on experience was 107-year-old Elizabeth Wiseman, who’s birthday was Tuesday. Wiseman, a native of Olive Branch, received flowers, a standing ovation and city proclamation recognizing her as the county’s oldest citizen.
“I feel like that has got to be a county-wide record,” Adams said. “If not, maybe a statewide record.”
Adams read the proclamation recognizing Wiseman for her birthday, faith in Jesus Christ, treating others right, and her large family of great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
“Even at the age of 107, Elizabeth Woods Wiseman is truly a unique, incredible and kind hearted individual whose selfless and faithful acts throughout the years have made her a wonderful woman,” Adams continued. “We recognize her many, many productive years.”
Wiseman said to the meeting attendees she was thankful for the gestures.
“Thank you for being here,” Wiseman said. “I have lived all 107 years in Olive Branch, Mississippi. I still live in Olive Branch on Hacks Cross Road. I try to treat everybody nice and try to be a friend, go to church and treat my family well. Thank you all for inviting me for this opportunity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.