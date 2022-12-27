The Liberty Bowl trophy made a stopover at City Hall in Olive Branch on Tuesday.
Mayor Ken Adams said he received a call from the event promotor asking if they could bring the trophy by to show off to the public.
"Usually they keep it in Tennessee," Adams said. "But they called and you know me, I said 'bring it over.' The trophy weighs about 50 or 60 pounds. It's pretty neat."
The 2022 Autozone Liberty Bowl will feature a matchup of the Arkansas Razorbacks taking on the Kansas Jayhawks. It is the first meeting of the two teams since 1906 and marks the first time Kansas has been to a bowl game since 2008.
Adams said employees were able to drop by and have their pictures taken with the trophy.
Adams won't be going to the Liberty Bowl this year, but has attended the game a few times in the past. He will be visiting with friends watching Ole Miss on TV take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the TaxAct Texas Bowl later that evening.
"Ive been to a couple that were cooooold," Adams said. "I was at the last one that Bear Bryant coached in 1982 and we almost froze to death."
As for a game prediction, Adams is picking Arkansas to win by 10 points.
"I've got to pull for the SEC," Adams said.
