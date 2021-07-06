The Libertarian Party of Mississippi is hosting an all-day event titled “Breaking Boundaries for Liberty” on Saturday, July 10th, 2021, starting at 10 a.m. The event will be held in the ballroom of Tunica’s Horseshoe Casino, Resort and Hotel. Speakers featured will include Douglas Carswell of the MS Center for Public Policy, Mississippi Representatives Dan Eubanks and Dana Criswell, We Are the 74 President, Donnie Collins, activist Adam Kokesh of Phoenix, AZ, NFL Hall of Fame Nominee and retired Jaguars Wide Receiver, Jimmy Smith; and the keynote speaker Spike Cohen, 2020 Libertarian Vice Presidential Candidate.
Breaking Boundaries for Liberty is teaming up with the We are the 74 Rally by assisting Spike Cohen and Adam Kokesh to be in attendance downtown Hernando at the DeSoto Courthouse Friday evening at 6 PM. Jimmy Smith will be available for autographs on Saturday.
The day will include door prizes from sponsors, a raffle for exciting prizes such as a 43” Smart TV, and the evening will end with a dance and karaoke. There are still a few tickets left for Sunday’s brunch with Spike, Adam and Jimmy.
“This event is an opportunity for Mississippians to come together and learn how others are breaking the boundaries that prevent our freedom and liberty,” says chair of the Libertarian Party of Mississippi, Vicky Rose. “So many times, I see people playing the lone wolf, trying to fight on behalf of others. I believe this is a great time to meet others and network and fellowship and build alliances to fight for things like criminal justice reform and decreased government regulations.”
If you would like to attend the event pre-registration is available at bit.ly/bb4liberty. Tickets will be available at the door for $20 per person. Raffle tickets will sell for $1 each.
Sunday’s brunch ticket opportunities are limited. There will be tables reserved for media who would like the opportunity to speak with any of the speakers, or simply set up their equipment.
