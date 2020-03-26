Lewisburg High School will be the site of a one-day free mobile coronavirus testing clinic, the Mississippi Department of Health (MSDH) announced on Thursday.
Hours of the clinic at Lewisburg will be from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. MSDH is holding the clinic in conjunction with the University of Mississippi Medical Clinic.
Another clinic will be going on at the same time at the Coahoma Expo Center in Clarksdale.
While the clinics will be open to those who go through the screening process ahead of time, spokesman Marc Rolph of the University of Mississippi Medical Clinic said that process will keep those who can use the service to only Mississippians.
"It's certainly not limited to anyone in a certain geographic area," Rolph said. "They have to reside in Mississippi. That's the only limitation. They will in the appointment process affirm that they are Mississippi residents."
Anyone experiencing symptoms related to the novel coronavirus who feel they should be tested must first go through screening from a UMMC clinician by calling 601-496-7200 or through the C Spire Health UMMC Virtual COVID-19 Triage telehealth smartphone app.
The C Spire Health app is available for download through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
During the screening, a medical provider will determine the patient’s level of risk for having COVID-19 based on their symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat.
Anyone found to be high-risk for having coronavirus will be given an appointment to be tested at a collection site closest to them.
“By offering these one-day test site clinics, we’re hoping to fill some gaps in areas that are seeing a lot of positive cases but don’t have many other local testing options currently available,” said Jim Craig, MSDH Senior Deputy and Director of Health Protection.
“Making coronavirus testing available across the state is an urgent priority,” said Dr. LouAnn Woodward, vice chancellor health affairs and dean of the medical school at UMMC. “We are pleased to partner with the Department of Health and other state agencies to bring testing to these counties.”
Joining MSDH and UMMC in setting up and operating these one-day mobile collection sites are the Mississippi National Guard, the Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Mississippi Department of Transportation.
At the collection sites, anyone being tested will not get out of their vehicle; providers wearing protective gear will come to their window and swab their noses to retrieve specimens for testing to be performed at the MSDH Public Health Lab.
UMMC will notify those tested of the results and give further instructions.
Appointments for testing will only be given to people who are symptomatic for COVID-19 and are determined to need testing. Anyone not experiencing symptoms is asked not to use the app or call.
Anyone determined to be at low risk for infection won’t receive an appointment for collection of specimens but instead will receive instructions on social distancing, home isolation, and self-care – and told to call back if symptoms worsen.