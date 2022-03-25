In a show of kings, queens, bishops and pawns, students from DeSoto County schools and in the area will strategize their top chess moves in the first tournament to be held at Lewisburg High School.
LHS will host the Mississippi Scholastic Chess Association Scholastic Chess Tournament on Saturday, March 26, beginning at 10 a.m. in the school cafeteria.
The Mississippi Scholastic Chess Association is a K-12 scholastic affiliate of US Chess. The organization runs several tournaments throughout the year, including the statewide Grade Level Championships, MSCA Team Championships and MSCA Individual Championships.
Travis Dixon, LHS Chess Club team sponsor, said the five-round tournament is for students K-12.
“This is the first time we have hosted the tournament,” Dixon said. “We have at least ten members on our chess team. A few of our stronger players said they were going to participate. Some of our other members, about four or five of them, have been to the Ole Miss tournaments. Some of them went to the DeSoto (High School) tournament that happened in November.”
Dixon said he expects to see over 30 players competing in Saturday’s tournament. The competition will give exposure and more training to the students.
Participating schools include Heritage Academy, Lewisburg Elementary, DeSoto Central High, Saint Dominic Academy, Northpoint Christian, Lewisburg High, Lewisburg Intermediate, Lewisburg Middle, Oak Grove and DeSoto Central Middle.
“The chess members asked me and said they wanted a tournament at the school,” Dixon said. “Since COVID there’s not been many local chess tournaments our students can attend. The only two they had this year, eligible in our area, was the district and the one at Ole Miss. Most of the available ones are in the Jackson (MS) region.”
The competition will be set up so participants will play five rounds and switch partners after each round.
“No one is eliminated,” Dixon explained. “Every time you win, you get placed on a leaderboard.”
Participants who beat a higher ranked opponent will move up in the raking themselves. The Mississippi Scholastic Chess Association will calculate the final winners based on rankings and overall performance, according to Dixon.
Dixon, who also teaches college algebra and Algebra II, said students enjoy the strategic game because of its mental challenges and forethought it requires in order to beat an opponent.
“After you play your teammates over and over, you can kind of get a feel for what they would do,” Dixon said. “Or, if you play somebody totally new, they may have an opposite strategy that you would never even thought of. The challenge of playing someone is that it may be a little tougher and figuring out the ways they can overcome and beat an opponent.”
Spectators are welcome but will be seated a little distance away from the competition. Silence is important for a players to maintain effective concentration.
“Most of the spectators we’ll have near the wall area,” Dixon said. “Too much noise can be a distraction. They’ll sit in the outside area of the competition.”
Lewisburg High School Principal Kris Perkins said the chess club functions during a designated productive time during the school day.
“We’ve got ten students that are participating this year,” Perkins explained. “In the past, we used to have a Patriot Hour at the school and we couldn’t do that last year because of COVID. This year we reinstated it, about 33 minutes of our day. This is core to who we are. Our ability to allow students to meet and participate in these clubs. We use that time for remediation, making up tests, making up work.”
Perkins said many of the extracurricular clubs are facilitated through the time Patriot Hour allows each day.
“Chess is one of those,” Perkins said. “We’ll have students who are interested in starting a club and they go find a sponsor. Mr. Dixon has stepped up this year. He’s done a great job with it. Hosting this tournament is going to bring more visibility to the club and we’ll increase our (members) going forward.”
Perkins emphasized how school students have all different kinds of interests and school officials are always trying to get kids involved.
“Chess is just another one of those areas where they can have an outlet,” Perkins said. “There’s not a lot of activities that happen with sports or extracurriculars when you have K-12 students competing. Chess is one of those things that bridges the gap. I’ll be very excited to see some of the young kids come out.”
Doors open at 9 a.m. for check in and onsite registration. Competitors are asked to be checked in by 9:45 a.m. The first round will start at 10:00 a.m. The awards ceremony will be held right after the last round. Entry fee is $5 per participant if received by March 22; $10 thereafter or on site. Everyone will play five rounds. No elimination. Trophies go to the top three players in each division and ribbons are awarded for everyone. Email travis.dixon@dcsms.org for more information.
