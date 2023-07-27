Jen Bourbonais has always been artistic and loves to bring stories to life through art and design.
Last year, the Lewisburg Elementary School music teacher was inspired to write a song about the work of Mrs. Tamila Baker, the school’s counselor, who had started a legacy program teaching kids about values such as helping a friend in need, loving others, and to think positively. Mrs. Baker wanted each child to know that they can leave a legacy by their actions toward others.
“She does a lot with the kids to instill great character and meets with them individually and by class,” Bourbonais said. “Each month she focuses on different character traits. When she came up with all of this, I wrote a song for them to sing during legacy hour at lunchtime. They sing it all year long during legacy hour and the kids really love it.”
When she thought about what Mrs. Baker was teaching and the positive impact it was having at the school, Bourbonais decided that it would make for a really inspirational children’s book.
Bourbonais had written poetry and music before, and had even done some illustrations for somebody else’s book, but had no formal training in design and had never written a book before.
“This is not something that I thought I would ever do,” Bourbonais said. “I’ve taught music for 15 years and used to write poetry and music, but I never dabbled in writing a book. It isn’t something I saw myself doing. But I love being creative and I like to be artistic. So this was kind of a leap of faith.”
The book, “Louie Leaves a Legacy,” took about three months to write and illustrate and is now available in paperback on Amazon and Kindle.
To illustrate the values of the legacy program, Bourbonais created Louie the Patriot. Louie attends a school called “The Burg” and is inspired by his school counselor (Mrs. Baker) to leave a legacy wherever he goes by showing love and kindness to others.
“In the book he will see a friend in need and go the extra mile to help, and he sings the legacy song that we sang last year,” Bourbonais said. “He remembers what Mrs. Baker told him about how he can change the world and to think positive and to help out. He tells his classmates to be true and to don’t tell lies, and to help each other when they are having a bad day, and things like that so that everybody can feel love in their own hearts.”
Bourbonais even incorporated real staff members at the school as characters in the book.
“I just thought it would be really neat to do something to inspire the kids in our school and to have it centered around a Lewisburg theme and Patriots and everything like that,” Bourbonais said.
The book also has the lyrics and music chords for the Legacy Song so that children can learn how to play it.
“We started teaching ukulele at school last year, so it has the ukulele chords in the book,” Bourbonais said.
Bourbonais said Mrs. Baker was moved to tears when she saw the book.
“It was very, very sweet,” Bourbonais said. “I told her, well, you inspire all of us and are so wonderful with the kids. She really is.”
Bourbonais said she hope the book will inspire other children and teachers to teach and encourage those great character qualities and inspire them to leave a legacy.
“If they learn the song and sing along with it, I think it will inspire them to do good things and to leave a legacy just like Louie and just like Mrs. Baker,” Bourbonais said.
Bourbonais said she may even have more adventures in store for Louie in the future.
“This is the first one that I have ever done,” Bourbonais said. “I am really proud of it. It was really fun to create it. It would be really neat to continue on with Louis and have him do other things in the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.