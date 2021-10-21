Olive Branch aldermen tabled talks on the possibility of creating a leisure and recreation district centered in Old Towne, Tuesday night.
The agenda item was brought up near the end of the Olive Branch Mayor and Board of Aldermen meeting to consider the matter. An ordinance would be created to establish the district.
The boundaries of the district were shown on a map displayed at the meeting. The proposed boundaries encompass the majority of Old Towne.
Two Olive Branch business owners voiced their concerns about the proposed district to the board.
Ruby Payne said she was concerned about liability and personal injury in the proposed district.
“I own the property on Pigeon Roost, which is where the barber shop is and the building that abuts that,” said Payne. “I want to say I’m opposed to the concept you are looking at. I am more opposed to the size of it. If we’re allowing people that come out of the ale house, they can walk around in any of this area with their open container. In my opinion...the area around the ale house and the (future) Cotton Gin (development) would be the areas to start with and leave out the other properties.”
Payne was concerned with excessive litter from (Mississippi Ale House) customers in the area and any potential accidents or injuries.
Rhonda Betts, who owns Wray’s Fins and Feathers Restaurant in Old Towne also addressed the board with her concerns.
“Pre-COVID, there was a beer run that was conducted in the Old Towne area,” said Betts. “I never called and complained, but it shut my facility down all Saturday night. The police blocked off, going in by Crazy Cactus, into Old Towne, by the courthouse and Depot Street. My customers could not get to me that night and there was a significant loss of revenue.”
Betts mentioned she was also concerned of the possibility of a patron getting injured on her property and businesses that might not have liability insurance.
“I just do not feel like the Old Towne area wants something like that out there as a community,” said Betts. “We’re trying to create a family atmosphere in Old Towne.”
Ward 1 Alderman Gil Earhart motioned to table the issue in order to address redrawing the proposed district’s boundaries. Alderman-at-Large George Collins seconded the motion.
In other news, the city of Olive Branch adopted a new mission statement after submissions from various city departments.
The new statement reads “Olive Branch, Mississippi is one of America’s most livable cities, where one can live, work, worship, and play without leaving home. The city of Olive Branch municipal government strives to provide efficient and effective public services that promote this quality of life.”
The city also accepted a $500 donation from the Community Thrift Shop in Olive Branch to be applied towards the Olive Branch Police Department’s 2021 Shop with a Cop event. Peggy Valois and workers with the thrift shop presented the donation Tuesday night.
