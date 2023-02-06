Michael Lee announced his campaign has raised more than 213,000 since announcing his bid for sheriff, the most ever raised by a local candidate and more than double his opponent.
In a press release, Michael lee, R-Hernando, said: “We are grateful for the support we continue to receive from local residents who are responding to our leadership as supervisor and who are excited to help fuel our mission as sheriff.”
The latest campaign reports leading up to the August primary were filed Tuesday. DeSoto County is a red county, but it’s also inside a very expensive Memphis media market. Thus, the sizeable war chest allows the Lee campaign to commit to resources that help secure a win in August.
Sheriff Rasco is not seeking re-election in 2023.
Michael Lee services as Supervisor for DeSoto County’s fifth district, a position he’s held since 2014. He became a certified law enforcement officer in 1987 when he graduated from the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers Training Academy (MLEOTA). He is a veteran law enforcement officer who rose through the ranks from patrolman to Commander of Patrol Division, Criminal Investigator to Chief Investigator in Advanced Criminal Investigation Division/ Homicide Division, Commander of Metro-Narcotics, Jail Administrator, and Assistant Chief Deputy of Desoto County Sheriff’s Department. Michael and his wife Mary Helen, a 28-year veteran schoolteacher, live in Hernando and are blessed with five children and nine grandchildren.
