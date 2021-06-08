Horn Lake Mayor Allen Latimer won re-election to a third term on Tuesday, emerging as the top vote getter in a hotly contested three way race, defeating Democrat Jimmy Stokes II and Independent Cole Bostick.
In the races for aldermen, it was a Republican sweep, with Danny Klein taking the At-large seat, and Michael Guice, Tommy Bledsoe, and Jackie Bostick all winning another term to serve their wards on the Board of Aldermen. The board also will have two more new faces, as David Young and Robby Dupree both topped their democratic opponents in Ward 4 and Ward 6.
Latimer won with 1,079 votes to 882 for Stokes and 365 for Bostick. Stokes outpolled Latimer in Ward 1, winning 157 to 144, and 163 to 53 over Latimer in Ward 5, but Latimer racked up large margins in Ward 2 winning 338 votes to 197 for Stokes, 145 to 66 over Stokes in Ward 3, and 273 to 190 over Stokes in Ward 6.
Latimer thanked the voters for returning him to office for another four years and pledged to work hard to continue to improve the quality of life for all residents.
“I am so thankful for the citizens of Horn lake to have the trust in me to elect me to another term,” Latimer said. “I plan on living up to that trust. I sincerely appreciate all my supporters for their hard work to bring me to this victorious occasion.”
Stokes congratulated Latimer on his victory, and said he was proud of his showing and the chance to meet residents in what was a hard fought campaign.
“I feel good,” Stokes said. “It was a good race and a good competition. We will just celebrate tonight that Horn Lake did have some good competition. That was something different for the city and I think it was a good thing.”
Danny Klein emerged as the top vote-getter on the night, easily winning the At-large race 1329 to 963 over William Egner. Klein won every ward except Ward 5, losing by just over 100 votes.
Klein thanked the voters and credited his campaign workers for their hard work on his behalf. He had four teams and 19 volunteers who knocked on doors for him and passed out campaign literature.
“It feels real good,” Klein said. “I am ready to hit the ground running. The first thing is to get that road program to fix our streets up and running.”
In Ward 1, incumbent Michael Guice defeated Lindsay Larson 193 to 163.
“It was a close race,” Guice said. “My opponent did a good job. We kept it professional. I’m excited with the results and want to work on fixing our streets and try to find us some grants to build a new animal shelter.”
Voters also returned incumbents Tommy Bledsoe and Jackie Bostick. Bledsoe defeated Torrence Moore in Ward 2, 402 to 232, while Bostick won 177 to 80 over Maria Morano in Ward 3.
Political newcomer David Young edged Lisa Hall-Hayes to win the Ward 4 seat 149 to 122.
“It’s been a long, hard fight,” Young said. “I had some really good opponents. I want to thank everyone in Ward 4 for supporting me the way they have. Now it is my turn to support them, and that is exactly what I am going to do.”
Ward 5 Alderman LaShonda Johnson was unopposed and drew 205 votes.
And in Ward 6, Robby Dupree defeated Charlotte Armstrong 303 to 246. Dupree said he is anxious to get to work and bring fresh leadership and ideas to the board.
“It’s exciting,” Dupree said. “I feel like now we can move forward and get things accomplished as a board.”
Voter turnout was nearly 15 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.