The Lady Gators defeated New Hope High School, 3-2, in a five-set nail-biter Thursday night at Lake Cormorant to advance to the semifinal round of MHSAA 5A volleyball playoffs.
Lake Cormorant will play the next round at Lafayette, Oct. 19, for the opportunity to advance to the championship game and defend their title from the 2020 season.
“I feel good about this team,” said Lady Gators’ Head Coach Christina Morgan. “They’ve got a lot of heart, a lot of grit, and I think they’re going to fight all the way to the end.”
In sets one and two, the Lady Gators secured an early lead and only briefly allowed New Hope to take the edge by one point for a single rally. Lake Cormorant won set one 25-18 and set two 25-22.
The third set looked promising for Lake Cormorant with the Lady Gators taking the lead and holding it for the majority of the set, but at 21-15, just four points away from victory, New Hope started making their comeback and scored six points in a row to tie the score 21-21.
The two teams traded points until New Hope went ahead by one and Lake Cormorant called a timeout while down 25-24. The Lady Gators found one last point after the timeout but then New Hope scored two in a row to win with a score of 27-25 and keep their season alive for another set.
“I think we got a little lax towards the middle of the third set and then they stepped it up and stopped making some of the mistakes they were making,” Morgan said.
Lake Cormorant once again gained a comfortable lead to start the fourth set, but when the score was 12-3, New Hope fought their way back and eventually edged ahead of the Lady Gators to make it 17-16.
In another close ending, New Hope won the set 26-24 to tie the game 2-2 and push the match into a fifth set that would be the last of the season for one of the two teams.
“I was hoping that we could shake off some of our mistakes and mentally get back into the game,” Morgan said. “I’m proud that we held in there.”
New Hope took the early lead 3-0 for a change in the final set, but Lake Cormorant fought their way out of the deficit by scoring 10 in a row. New Hope began to recover but there wasn’t enough time for them to recover from the Lady Gators’ 10-point run. Lake Cormorant won the final set 15-13 to take the match win.
Key players from Thursdays game include: Paige Griffin with 19 kills, 3 aces and 31 digs, Lundyn Wilson with 11 kills, 3 aces and 5 digs, Jania Rose with 1 kill, 1 ace, 35 digs and 3 assists, Jasmine Chacon with 5 kills, 5 digs and 21 assists, and Adajah Morgan with 5 kills, 1 ace, 2 blocks, 14 digs and 15 assists.
The Lady Gators are the only DeSoto County team still in contention for a state championship after DeSoto Central lost to Madison Central 3-1 in the second round of MHSAA 6A playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.