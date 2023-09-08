Tambre Wells was shocked and appalled when her 14 year-old daughter came to her expressing concerns about a reading assignment at school.
The assignment was from the novel “The Absolute True Diary of a Part-Time Indian” by Sherman Alexle, which contains sexually explicit material and other objectionable content which Wells felt was inappropriate for eighth graders at Lake Cormorant Middle School to be reading.
She immediately contacted the principal about the book and called for the teacher be fired and for the book to be removed from the curriculum.
“This didn’t come about because I went through her backpack,” Wells told KWAM radio in Memphis. “She was uncomfortable with the reading material and came to me. She said ‘hey, can you read this one page?’ It wasn’t even a page that was extremely pornographic. It was just a page that was talking about drinking and had some cuss words. That was the page that I read. And that is what made me start reading the whole thing.”
Wells said in addition to having sexually explicit material, the book also contains bullying, teen drinking, shoplifting, and racism. She posted excerpts from the book on her Facebook page to make sure she wasn’t overreacting, and within hours received hundreds of comments from other parents and residents who were equally shocked by what the school was making their children read.
“The support has been overwhelming from the local community and my friends and family,” Wells said. “That’s how alarming the excerpt is. Nobody has ever seen anything like this.”
Wells said she was extremely pleased with how the school handled her concerns. The school’s principal, Lisa Steiner, called her at home and told her that while the book was part of the eight grade curriculum, the students were only being allowed to read certain parts of the book.
According to Wells, the teacher independently assigned the reading without permission of the school. The teacher was immediately fired and the book has since been removed by the school.
“The school reacted exactly how I would have wanted them to,” Wells said. “(Mrs. Steiner) wanted to let me know that she was not okay with what happened and was going to get to the bottom of it. By the time I got to school the next day, it was completely handled. This one particular teacher provided way more than what she was supposed to including the parts that were supposed to be cleaned and edited out.”
Wells took her concerns to the DeSoto County Board of Education this week and called on school officials to conduct an audit of the curriculum and school libraries to see if there are other books containing sexually explicit content or other inappropriate material being used so that parents can be well informed.
“As a parent with conservative values, I am not alone in requesting an audit,” Wells said.
Wells then read a chapter from the book out loud to the school board which contained sexually explicit material.
“Did that make you uncomfortable?” Wells asked. “It made me uncomfortable.”
Board Chairman Charles Barton said he and the entire Board of Education agrees with the concern she raised about the book.
“We don’t agree with that either,” Barton said. “We are on your side. That’s not going to be put up with. That’s not going to be tolerated. Not for one minute.”
Superintendent Cory Uselton said the Board of Education acted on her concerns over the book within hours after they were notified.
“It makes us all uncomfortable,” Uselton said. “And we encourage our parents. If there is any time a parent has a concern over any type of assignments like that, please reach out to the principals. We have over 2,400 teachers and from time to time there might be something discussed in a class or that is read that we don’t agree here or the principal might not agree with. So it needs to come to their attention.”
Well said she is concerned that children can still go to the library and get access to the full novel and others like it that may not be age appropriate. She said she remembers being able to find a book in the library called “The River”, which is a sequel to a novel called “Hatchet” by Gary Paulsen. “Hatchet” has been banned or challenged in schools and libraries as being inappropriate for its target audience due to sexual content, violence, and horror.
“I went and read and found out there was a second book,” Wells said. “I did that on my own without the internet - in sixth grade. If this book with its title - it’s on the page - a child can go and get the entire book.”
Uselton said he is going to meet with each principal individually to discuss how to keep this from happening again.
“Because all of us here, I can’t even describe how disappointed we are that each student read that,” Uselton said. “That’s totally unacceptable. I agree with you 100 percent.”
Wells said she is proud of her daughter for coming to her with her concerns about the book.
“We struggle with that and coming to our support system for help,” Wells said. “And she did. I am very proud of her. I give her all the the praise.”
Wells said she doesn’t plan to stop with just this one book. Although the school has given her a copy of the curriculum and the books being taught, she plans to push for greater school transparency.
“I’m not done,” Wells said. “I have the time and the motivation to pursue this at a higher level. I’m not satisfied that just my kids won’t be exposed to this book. That’s not enough for me. I want to get behind legislation for transparency in education. I want to help that. And that’s what my family and friends want me to do.”.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.