Lake Cormorant man missing after vehicle collision
- By Matthew Breazeale
-
- Updated
- 0
DeSoto County law enforcement and county EMA are seeking the public's help in locating a missing Lake Cormorant man.
Thirty-seven year old Dustin Haislip was officially reported missing by his family on Friday after he was involved in a traffic accident.
Haislip’s vehicle was found just before 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 19, at Baker Road and Moore in Lake Cormorant.
He was reportedly last seen walking near Star Landing and Baldwin a short time later.
Haislip's grandmother, Mary Mitchell, of Byhalia, told the DeSoto Times-Tribune that her grandson struck a tree with his vehicle and likely wandered off from the scene on Wednesday.
Dustin is described as a white male, blonde hair, 5’6”, 125 lbs, last seen wearing a tan Carthartt coat, work boots, & a hat.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Department Search & Rescue Division is continuing ground, water, & air searches in the area.
The family is concerned for his well-being, so if you have seen Dustin Haislip or know of his whereabouts, please call the DCSD at (662)469-8027.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.