Lake Cormorant junior running back Jeremy Henderson juked the Lewisburg defense to break through for three touchdowns against Lewisburg in a 40-10 season opening win for the Gators.
The Gators were firing on all cylinders from the moment they got their hands on the ball, running the score up 20-0 by the end of the first quarter.
“It’s always good to get the first win,” Gators’ Head Coach Nick Nester said. “You’ve got a lot of question marks going into the first week, but we’re really excited about how they played.”
Lake Cormorant’s young defense was able to hold the Patriots at zero points for the first quarter and most of the second, before Lewisburg finally slipped through to get on the scoreboard.
While the Gators’ defense stifled the Patriots, the offense really brought the heat. Senior quarterback Telvin Amos scored the first points with a rushing touchdown only 9 minutes into the game. Just three minutes later, the Gators’ were back in the end zone after a 10 yard run by junior running back Jeremy Henderson to make it 13-0.
With one more minute left in the first quarter, the Gators scored again with a touchdown pass to freshman Kejuan Williams to go up to 20-0.
By the end of the first quarter, Amos had led the team to three touchdown drives, securing a comfortable 20-0 lead for the Gators.
"The first quarter was big,” Nester said. “We’re really good when our offense comes out looking good. Telvin [Amos] is a three year starter and he looked like it tonight for us.”
The second quarter did not get much better for the Patriots. Amos and Henderson were nearly unstoppable. Henderson had Lewisburg’s defense panicking most of the night, taking advantage of any holes left by the Patriots, including a 95 yard touchdown in the second quarter.
Lake Cormorant found themselves ahead 34-7 at halftime. From there, the game slowed down for the Gators. Amos completed one more touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Kevin Watts in the third quarter to bring the score to 40-7.
Lewisburg was able to pick up three more points in the third with a 22 yard field goal, but that was the last change to the scoreboard.
Lake Cormorant will be at home for their next game Sept. 3, against DeSoto Central. Lewisburg’s next game will be on the road against Byhalia.
