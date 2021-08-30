Hernando High School’s varsity cross country girls placed first and the varsity boys second in Senatobia’s 5 Star City Invitational for the first meet of the season, Saturday, Aug. 28.
The Lady Tigers dominated the meet, winning with 21 points, scoring 41 points better than the runner up, Germantown High School. The Lady Tigers averaged a time of 23:02. Sophomore runner Riley Jackson finished first in the girls 5K race with a time of 21:26.5.
“Senatobia is by far, in my opinion, one of the hardest courses in the state of Mississippi,” Hernando Cross Country Coach Logan Clark said. “Running a decent time there really sets the standards high and we had a lot of runners do really well.”
Right behind Jackson were her teammates Jessica Cartwright in second with a time of 21:40 and Delaney Hopkins in fourth with a time of 22:27.9.
The boys varsity team came in second place with a score of 36, losing by 11 points. The varsity boys averaged a time of 19:46. Even though the team placed second, Sophomore Graham Weiss completed the 5K race faster than any other competitor with a time of 18:14.6.
Behind Weiss were teammates Nathan Brady in seventh with a time of 20:00.5, and Joseph Thornhill in eighth with a time of 20:03.4.
“We’re feeling very hopeful about the season,” Clark said. “We were really excited to finally get to race. You can only run for so many months without any racing before it starts to really hit on you.”
The cross country teams from Lewisburg High School and Center Hill High School also competed in the event.
Top finishers from Lewisburg include Kaydi Blanchard in eighth with a time of 24:24.3, and Hudson McRae in 15th with a time of 20:41.6. Lewisburg varsity girls finished in fourth while the boys team finished in fifth.
Top finishers from Center Hill were Reese McNeer in 24th with a time of 28:43.8, and Jonathan Brewster in 17th with a time of 20:53.2. Center Hill varsity girls finished in sixth, and the boys team finished in sixth.
Varsity girls scores are: Hernando High School first with 21 points, Germantown High School second with 62 points, Senatobia High School third with 77 points, Lewisburg High School fourth with 98 points, Strayhorn High School fifth with 135 points, and Center Hill High School sixth with 146 points.
Varsity boys scores are: Germantown High School first with 25 points, Hernando High School second with 36 points, Senatobia High School third with 82 points, Regents of Oxford fourth with 129 points, Lewisburg High School fifth with 149 points, Center Hill High School sixth with 150 points, Winona High School seventh with 177 points, and Greenwood High School eighth with 248 points.
